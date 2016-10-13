Knife to woman's throat in one of three DVO breaches

A GLENWOOD man who breached three domestic violence orders, once when he held a knife to a woman's throat, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The man appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court today, pleading guilty to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order, wilful damage in a domestic violence context, contravening a requirement of police, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing drug utensils and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

The court heard the three domestic violence incidents related to three different women: his then-partner, his mother and his sister.

Defence lawyer Chris Andersen told the court the most serious breach was on September 24 when both the defendant and his ex-partner had been using ice.

While Mr Andersen said the defendant had "difficulty piecing the night together", he accepted the police report detailing how he held a knife to the woman's throat.

Their child was three months old at the time.

The man later punched a wall on June 10 while his mother was present, but Mr Andersen told the court his mother hadn't felt threatened and "wasn't particularly concerned".

The mother accompanied the man to court and watched the proceedings from the gallery.

The third breach occurred on July 22, when the man entered his sister's house to make himself toast and coffee because he was hungry.

Magistrate G. Hillan sentenced the man to a total of seven months prison for all charges, suspended for 12 months, with convictions recorded.