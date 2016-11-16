29°
Kilkivan seeks fair share of 'Rattler' levy

scott kovacevic
| 16th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Bruce Hurley is one of 167 people who has signed a petition to widen the scope of the economic development levy.
AN RV stopover site, the establishment of a men's shed and a tourist lookout are among alternative projects Kilkivan residents hope to see the economic development levy spent on, according to a petition to be presented before council today.

While the levy is associated with the Rattler revival, The Left Bank owner and petition signatory Bruce Hurley said he hoped it could also be used on projects that would directly impact the region.

A resident for 16 years, Mr Hurley said he understood the need to boost tourism in the region but as the Rattler had little direct impact on Kilkivan he said residents hoped the levy could be used on projects that did.

"We have things to offer out here,” he said.

With such a small population to canvas, he said he was thrilled with the support that had been shown, with the signatures being collected over three weeks.

"It's very gratifying to think that we could get 150 signatures from a small community like this,” he said.

"It was a good response.”

He said smaller regional areas had been often overlooked since amalgamation, but were still capable of providing their own boost to the local region's economy.

"Two thousand vehicles a day come down this road (according to figures from Main Roads),” Mr Hurley said.

"There's a lot of traffic that comes through here.”

Mr Hurley said the petition started from a desire to close the Fat Hen Creek rest area, run by Main Roads, and open an area closer to Kilkivan.

"When people go there they don't come to town and spend any money,” he said.

Although the petition lists several projects, Mr Hurley stressed it was not about delivering everything they wanted to the area, but just to see if they could get any boost at all.

"If we achieve one or two of those things, we'll be very happy,” he said.

economic development unit gympie regional council kilkivan petition

