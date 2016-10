KILKIVAN CRASH: Polce have spoken to a person involved in a crash at Kilkivan, but no injuries were reported.

THE driver of a vehicle involved in a single vehicle crash near Kilkivan has been spoken to by police after ambulance officers left the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the vehicle occupant had not been trapped in the vehicle, as originally thought.

No injuries were noted and the driver was not transported to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rossmore and Cemetery Rds, Kilkivan.