Ambulance and police are on the scene of a reported vehicle entrapment after a crash about 3.30pm at Kilkivan, police have confirmed. An ambulance spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm the reported entrapment but said there had been a crash. Police arrived about 4pm at the crash site, at the corner of Rossmore and Cemetery Rds, Kilkivan.

