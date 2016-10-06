Kids have a ball on school break

Connor and Ethan Long getting ready to throw balls at each other at the Gympie Jungle.

THE Gympie Regional Uniting Church Outside School Hours Care at Gympie Central State School had a fantastic September school holiday program.

The days were filled with excursions, entertainers visiting the service and fun, fun, fun.

Co-ordinator Matilda Radford said the children were involved in the program preparation so it ensured that all children attending were catered for.

These holidays may be finished but the planning for the Christmas holidays has already begun and Ms Radford said children from all schools were welcome to join in the fun next time.

Email the centre at kelli@ucchildcare.org.au for more information.

Super Hero Day

The children and educators enjoyed dressing up for Super Hero Day at the Uniting Church Child Care Centre. There was plenty of fun and of course action with the day designed to help the children to continually learn through play.