Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand.

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Look no further.

1.

WHAT: Holiday Story Time - Beach Party

WHEN: Monday, January 9 at 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: Come dressed up for a beach party and listen to some great stories and play fun games.

2.

WHAT:Create your own online games with Scratch

WHEN: Tuesday, January 10 at 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free but bookings are essential. Phone: 5481 0859

MORE INFO: There are 3 sessions.

Session 1: 10.30am-12.30pm

Session 2: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Session 3: 2.30pm-4.30pm

3.

WHAT: Paper Mache Animals

WHEN: Tuesday January 10, 10.00 AM - 12.00 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $13 (FOG members) or $17 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO:Construct an animal sculpture with Alicia using paper mache based on the dog sculptures by Garry and Leigh Namponan and David Marpoondin in the exhibition My Country, I Still Call Australia Home. Then come back on Friday January 20 to finish your animal with paint and other decorative pieces.

4.

WHAT:Charcoal Portraits

WHEN: Tuesday January 10, 1 PM - 3 PM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Learn to draw using charcoal with Alicia. Use coloured paper, charcoal and crayon to create a portrait.

5.

WHAT: Lego Competition

WHEN: Wednesday, January 11 at 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library, Cypress Ave, Rainbow Beach.

HOW MUCH: Free but bookings essential. Phone 5486 3705

MORE INFO: Bring your own Lego along for your chance to win some great prizes.

6.

WHAT: Face painting with Tina

WHEN:Wednesday, January 11 at 10:30 AM - 1 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: The amazing Tina will be at the Gympie Library again to create amazing and wonderful faces. Bookings are not necessary.

7.

WHAT: Stunning Shapes and Symbols

WHEN: Wednesday, January 11 at 10am - 12 noon

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Use Indigenous shapes and symbols to paint a story or journey with Prue from Pesart Art. Use wonderful colour inspired by the paintings in the exhibition My Country, I Still Call Australia Home.

8.

WHAT: Clay Dogs

WHEN: Wednesday January 11 at 1 PM - 3PM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $13 (FOG members) or $17 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: This workshop with Prue from Pesart Art is in two parts. Be inspired by the camp dog sculptures by Garry and Leigh Namponan and David Marpoondin in My Country, I Still Call Australia Home. In part one you will construct your dog sculpture using clay building techniques. Then come back for part two on Friday January 20 to paint and decorate your dog.

9.

WHAT: Personal Totem Animal

WHEN: Thursday January 12 at 10 AM - 12 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Your totem animal is always with you, ready to help you anytime of day or night. In this workshop with Shawn you'll learn about your chosen totem and make some art about it.

10.

WHAT: Sock Animals

WHEN: January 12 at 10:30 AM - 11.30 AM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free.

MORE INFO:Make your very own sock animal or sock monster to keep. All materials are supplied so just come along and have some fun. Other sessions are also on at:

Imbil: Tuesday 10 January, 10.30am-11.30am

Goomeri: Wednesday 11 January, 10.30am-11.30am

Kilkivan: Wednesday 11 January, 2pm-3pm

Tin Can Bay: Wednesday 18 January, 10.30am-11.30am

Rainbow Beach: Wednesday 18 January, 2.30pm-3.30pm

11.

WHAT:Family Play Session

WHEN: Thursday January 12 at 10.00 AM- 11.30 AM

WHERE: Nelson Reserve, Jaycee Way, Gympie

HOW MUCH: Free. No bookings required.

MORE INFO: Get down to Nelson Reserve and enjoy a fun play session with face painting, craft activities, jumping castle and games for children under 12. All materials supplied. All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

12.

WHAT: Beautiful Gourd Birds

WHEN: Thursday January 12 at 1 PM - 3PM

WHERE:Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $13 (FOG members) or $17 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Use a gourd to make a beautiful bird with Prue from Pesart Art. Be inspired by the exhibition A Sense Of Wonder to paint and decorate your bird.

13.

WHAT: Out of the Craft Box: DIY Craft

WHEN: Friday January 13 at 9:00 AM to 4:00PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: Bring your creative talent the Gympie Library. Sort through our box of craft ideas to make something special to take home.

14.

WHAT: Paint BIG, Paint BOLD!

WHEN: Friday January 13 at 10:00 AM to 12:00PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Look at the big, bold painting by Sally Gabori in the exhibition My Country, I Still Call Australia Home, then make big bold paintings of your own with Shawn. Please wear old clothes.

15.

WHAT: Wonderful Sculpture

WHEN: Friday January 13 at 1:00 PM to 3:00PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Be inspired by Robin Dower and Kay Gorring's exhibition A Sense of Wonder to create an amazing diorama, and your own special story scene with mixed media, to hang on the wall or sit in a special place. Workshop held by Tina.

16.

WHAT: Movies in the Park - Paddington

WHEN: Friday January 13 at 7:00PM to 10:00PM

WHERE: Lake Alford, Bruce Highway, Monkland, Gympie

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: Come along to a free family event and watch the family friendly movie, Paddington. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or byo dinner.

N/B: If weather is uncertain, visit facebook.com/gympieregionalcouncil for cancellation advice.

17.

WHAT: Author workshop with Aleesah Darlison

WHEN: Saturday January 14 at 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free but bookings essential on (07) 5481 0859.

MORE INFO: Aleesah will present a workshop for all of those aspiring young authors. Aleesah's first book, Puggle's Problem, was published in July 2010. Since then, Aleesah has published over 20 books including the Unicorn Riders series, the Totally Twins series, Ash Rover, I Dare You, Little Good Wolf, Little Meerkat and Warambi.

18.

WHAT: Stand Up Paddleboarding

WHEN: Monday January 16 at 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

WHERE: Pelican Bay, Inskip Point. Bus will depart from Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor Street, Gympie at 8.00 AM sharp.

HOW MUCH: $15.00 (includes bus). Bookings essential on 1300 307 800.

MORE INFO: The perfect way to spend a morning on the water! Practise your balance skills while spotting turtles, sting rays and sea birds in this flat water location. Instructors will teach you basic SUP techniques and guide you through the tour. Participants must be able to swim.

19.

WHAT: Holiday Storytimes - Cowboys and Cowgirls

WHEN: Monday January 16 at 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free.

MORE INFO: Come dressed up as a cowboy or cowgirl and listen to some great stories and play fun games.

20.

WHAT: Fabulous Drawing

WHEN: Tuesday January 17 at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Create an amazing masterpiece drawing using mixed media and special mark making on grey or coloured paper. This workshop is facilitated by Tina and inspired by the exhibition My Country, I Still Call Australia Home.

21.

WHAT: Abstract Masterpiece Painting

WHEN: Tuesday January 17 at 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Fill your world with colour and fun with Tina, and paint a large abstract painting inspired by artist Sally Gabori as part of the exhibition My Country, I Still Call Australia Home.

22.

WHAT: Robotics and coding - Lego bot.

WHEN: Tuesday January 17 at 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free but bookings essential on 5481 0859.

MORE INFO: Build and program a Lego bot. There are three sessions and bookings are essential.

Session 1: 9.30am-11.30am

Session 2: 12noon-2pm

Session 3: 2.30pm-4.30pm

23.

WHAT: Big Collaborative Painting

WHEN: Wednesday January 18 at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Do you love painting BIG? Sabine from Glitzy Glamour will show you how to create a big abstract painting with other people in the group. Watch them come together like a big jigsaw puzzle.

24.

WHAT: Face painting with Tina

WHEN:Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 AM - 1 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: The amazing Tina will be at the Gympie Library again to create amazing and wonderful faces. Bookings are not necessary.

25.

WHAT: Be an Art Detective

WHEN: Wednesday, January 18 at 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: What can you find? Make an amazing collage using all sorts of materials and inspiration from the exhibition A Sense of Wonder. Held with Sabine from Glitzy Glamour.

26.

WHAT: My Country Painting

WHEN: Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members). Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Where were you born? Ask an adult, then come along and find out what Aboriginal Country you were born on. Be inspired by Judy Watson in the exhibition My Country to create an interesting abstract map and story using drawing and mixed media to create a visual story of your life with Tina.

27.

WHAT: Ice Skating

WHEN: Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM

WHERE: Caloundra Rollerdrome. Bus will depart from Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor Street, Gympie at 10.30am sharp.

HOW MUCH: $12.50 (includes bus & lunch). Bookings essential on 1300 307 800.

MORE INFO: If you're looking to escape the heat, then this activity is for you. Come along and enjoy a private session of Ice Skating at the Caloundra Rollerdrome, give it a try, dazzle friends with your skills and have a complete fitness workout!

28.

WHAT: Paint your own Shoes

WHEN: Thursday, January 19 at 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie.

HOW MUCH: $6.50 (FOG members) or $8.50 (non members) PLUS extra $10 for shoes. Bookings essential 5481 0733.

MORE INFO: Paint your very own pair of shoes with Sabine from Glitzy Glamour. Use bright colour and shapes inspired by the exhibition My Country to make your shoes special.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ANY OF THE ABOVE ACTIVITES HEAD TO www.holidayfun.com.au .