35°
News

Kids day out connecting families

26th Jan 2017 4:43 PM
Little Kids Day Out, which was named Community Event of the Year, is lead by Kim Walters and her team including Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett and Julie Wright.
Little Kids Day Out, which was named Community Event of the Year, is lead by Kim Walters and her team including Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett and Julie Wright. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT:

AFTER the Australian Early Development Census released figures showing a rise in developmental vulnerability in the region, it was clear to a hard-working group that families needed connecting with services, information and skills to give their children the best possible start to their education.

Led by Kim Walters and a support of Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett, Julie Wright, The Little Kids Day Out has been held annually for the past three years and continues to grow.

More than 2000 adults and children attended last year with the help of 260 volunteers from 84 local organisations, schools, child care centres, support agencies, art studios and businesses.

The Little Kids Day Out was also selected as a finalised in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards and has received recognition from the Australian Early Development Census.

Gympie Times

Topics:  australian early development census child care little kids day out schools

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

New citizens find a sense of belonging

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

Rainbow Beach tragedy avoided

Rainbow Beach

Tragedy has been avoided on Rainbow Beach

Top Australia Day honours for our selfless citizens

Australia day awards and Citizenship ceremony in Gympie Marlene Owen and Mikaela Calvert.

OUR community is only as strong as the work it's citizens put in.

Kids day out connecting families

Little Kids Day Out, which was named Community Event of the Year, is lead by Kim Walters and her team including Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett and Julie Wright.

Families connected with education

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Widgee Country Music Festival coming up in April

WIDGEE. ) Sista Lee, sisters Natalya and Kiarnah Lee, at the Widgee Walk-Ups last Sunday.

Widgee moves its Festival forward to autumn.

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds - imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

ALL SYSTEMS GO !!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $310,000 ONO

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

EXCELLENT VALUE !!

Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $153,000

Located in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment overlooking a park-like area. * 'Chamferboard' home with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, open plan...

4 BEDROOM HOME ON 2.5 ACRES WITH 360 VIEWS !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 Auction

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

LIGHT BRIGHT AND AIRY QUALITY HOME

45 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers much more than first meets the eye. Built by Ausmar Homes this quality home offers outstanding workmanship and design. The neutral tones and...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

118 (Lot 3) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

SOUGHT AFTER PIE CREEK!!

118 (Lot 2) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and ... $178,000

Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and live in your dream home. This 9467m 2 is gently sloping with a good dam to supply water for your...

128 Acres with River Frontage and 4 Bedroom House

2805-2905 Mary Valley Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 1 2 $995,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Mary Valley this 52 hectare property features a 4 bedroom Queenslander with views over the property, a large machinery...

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!