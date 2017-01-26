Kids day out connecting families

Little Kids Day Out, which was named Community Event of the Year, is lead by Kim Walters and her team including Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett and Julie Wright.

LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT:

AFTER the Australian Early Development Census released figures showing a rise in developmental vulnerability in the region, it was clear to a hard-working group that families needed connecting with services, information and skills to give their children the best possible start to their education.

Led by Kim Walters and a support of Kerri Eaton, Marion Sillett, Julie Wright, The Little Kids Day Out has been held annually for the past three years and continues to grow.

More than 2000 adults and children attended last year with the help of 260 volunteers from 84 local organisations, schools, child care centres, support agencies, art studios and businesses.

The Little Kids Day Out was also selected as a finalised in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards and has received recognition from the Australian Early Development Census.