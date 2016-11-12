Kick the Kilos with Sally Fitz: Week 10

Upper Body

Bear Crawl

REPS: 25

Start with feet shoulder-width apart, chest proud and core tight. Step forwards or backwards with one leg until both legs are at a 90-degree angle. Drive through front foot to squeeze leg back to starting standing position.



Star Jumps

REPS 10

Start with feet together and hands either side of hips. Do a small jump so that feet split and come wider. As you jump out arms should come up over head. As you lower arms allow feet to jump back in and repeat.

Heel Touches REPS: 50 Lying on back, facing ceiling, reach round to heels, alternating each side, legs bent and in close to hips.

LOWER BODY Lateral Shuffle

REPS 20 Drop into half squat. Stay as low as possible while shuffling to one side and back the other way. Keep chest proud the whole time.

Lunge REPS 24 Start with feet shoulder-width apart, chest proud and core tight. Step forwards or backwards with one leg until both legs are at a 90-degree angle. Drive through front foot to squeeze leg back to starting standing position.

TIME: 50 SECS Lying face down, bring hands either side of chest muscles. Push through hands to lift chest up off floor, squeeze glutes to protect lower back. Try to fully extend arms as you push up, but just go as far as you feel comfortable. Lift chin to ceiling to feel a greater stretch.

FULL BODY Push-up touch SKIPPING: 15s/30s/45s/60s/45s/30s/15s PUSH-UP TOUCH 15s/30s/45s/60s/45s/30s/15s Start in a high plank position. Keep hips, spine and neck in line with each other. Bring chest to ground for push-up. At the top of the rep, lean weight onto one hand and reach other hand to reach out to touch the floor in front.

SKIPPING: 15s/30s/45s/60s/45s/30s/15s GLUTE BRIDGE: 15s/30s/45s/60s/45s/30s/15s Lying on back facing ceiling, bend knees so that heels are in near glutes. Use your palms either side of hips for balance. Drive up through feet to squeeze glutes and hips. Raise as high as they can then control back to just above floor and repeat.