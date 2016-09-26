Kick the Kilos Challenge off and running for week two

Tanya Hehir and the Gympie Hash House Harriers are just one of the groups getting active around town, running as a group every Monday night.

WE'RE NOW two weeks into the 12-week Kick the Kilos challenge, with Gympie runners continuing to show their competitiveness and drive.

How to sign up to the Kick the Kilos challenge: A step-by-step guide on how to sign up for the Strava app and join the community in the Gympie Times Kick the Kilos club.

The leader-board currently has Gympie coming fifth in the overall distance run, however we're still number one on the distance per capita tally.

So far, over 1600 km have been racked up by our dedicated team, but there's still a long way to go before we reach the finish line.

If you haven't signed up for the challenge yet, there's till plenty of time to strap on your shoes, hit the road and get active to improve your fitness, health and well-being.

With nearly 300 Gympie locals having signed up so far, you won't be alone as a steadily growing community of runners take up the challenge too.

It's simple to get started, all you have to do is head to the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and search for the Strava app (look for the bright orange logo) and hit download.

From there on it's as simple as creating an account and searching for the "Gympie Times Kick the Kilos" club on the app.

Just head to the 'more' tab on the lower right hand side of the screen and hit the 'clubs button' to make your search.

This way, all of your hard-earned kilometres run will go towards the challenge and show the rest of Queensland how things are done.

It's also a great opportunity to swap tips, running routes and get to know some of the other runners in and around the Gympie region.

For more information on Strava and the challenge, check out the step-by-step video on how to sign up for your account and the Gympie Times club.