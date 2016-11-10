38°
Remembrance Day: Region to reflect on sacrifice

Donna Jones
| 10th Nov 2016 9:00 AM Updated: 2:05 PM
UNFORGETTABLE: Kev English with the Kandanga Memorial Clock which he commissioned and paid for to give back to the Kandanga community.
UNFORGETTABLE: Kev English with the Kandanga Memorial Clock which he commissioned and paid for to give back to the Kandanga community.

See below for Remembrance Day commemoration times around the region.

STRAIGHT after his return from the armed services 63 years ago, Kev English left his family home in Kin Kin and walked over to Kandanga to find himself a job.

And he's been here ever since.

Kev loves Kandanga.

He loves the people, the community spirit, the buildings, the places and everything about it.

So when he saw a way to give back to the community he loves, he set his heart on doing just that.

That's how the unique clock in Kandanga Memorial Park came about.

Kev commissioned it, paid for it and had a hand in designing it, as a way to show his sincerest respect for the Kandanga community and to all the servicemen and women who served and sacrificed so much to protect our Australian way of life and preserve our freedom.

Kev enlisted the help of David Hetherington at Goodyear Jewellers in Gympie who tracked down a retired jeweller in Toowoomba.

Rob Smith, who in addition to having many years experience, is a third generation clock maker.

Then with a little lobbying to Julie Walker and later James Cochrane who pushed it through the council, the clock was erected just in time for Anzac Day this year, the whole process taking roughly two years from concept to installation.

"It was a close one. They worked the Friday before to get it done," Kev said with a laugh.

Instead of the numbers one to 12, the words LEST WE FORGET run clockwise around the stainless steel face starting from the 12 position.

The Mary Valley will have its Remembrance Day commemorations in Imbil this year, so the unique clock will have to wait another 12 months for its chance to shine.

But the fact it will feature in celebrations for years to come is something that swells Kev's heart with pride.

"I just wanted to give something back to the town," he said.

 

Where to show your respects on Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day commemorations will be held at centres across the Gympie and nearby regions tomorrow. Here's where you can go to be a part of it.

Cooloola Cove - Veterans Memorial Hall Nautilus Dve and Santa Maria Crt

Cooroy - Cenotaph, Diamond St, 10.40am

Goomeri - Memorial 11am

Gympie - Memorial Flame in Reef St from 10.30am

Kilkivan - Memorial Park, Bligh St from 11am

Mary Valley - Memorial, Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil 10.45am

Rainbow Beach Cenotaph near Surf Club car park 10.50am

Tiaro - Cenotaph Mayne St, 11am

Tin Can Bay - Memorial Park 10.45am

Topics:  gympie remembrance day veterans

When Kev English saw a way to give back to the community he loves, he set his heart on doing just that.

