Kenilworth horizons in sight for talented Gympie artist

RIGHT: Gympie artist Ken Gailer will exhibit his work at the Kenilworth gallery this month.

GYMPIE artist Ken Gailer will exhibit at the Lasting Impressions Gallery in Kenilworth later this month.

Lasting Impressions Gallery was established in 1986 at Kenilworth and has since become one of the region's most highly regarded galleries. Not long after opening its doors, Ken joined its stable of painters. After many successful exhibitions here and overseas, he presents new works in a captivating show titled Horizon opening on Sunday, October 16, at 11am.

Ken's art career has seen him explore various styles and subjects each of them with masterly precision.

In his current work, he returns to his love for the coast and its hinterland. His multi-dimensional "romantic, fragmented” land- and seascapes depict the many aspects of our environment, often within the same painting.

From quiet hinterland streams to roaring surf, from scudding clouds to calm sunsets, the Horizon series transports the viewer into the midst of each scene. A feast for the eye, the work extends its appeal to our other senses: feel the sea breeze, smell the briny air and hear the gush of surf over rocks.

Kaye Cathro, director of the Lasting Impressions Gallery, said this is most likely Ken's most striking show.

"He has created an atmosphere of space and freedom that speaks to our yearning for wings to take us into his dramatic skies. It is a delight to present his work which, after so many years, remains fresh and innovative,” she said.

The exhibition will be on display October 16-30 and may be previewed on the gallery's website at lastingimpressions gallery.net.