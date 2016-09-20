27°
Whats On

HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on to keep kids' boredom at bay

19th Sep 2016 3:03 PM Updated: 20th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
VARIATIONS ON A THEME: There are a number of "koala” themed activities to do at the Gympie Regional Gallery this school holidays.
VARIATIONS ON A THEME: There are a number of "koala” themed activities to do at the Gympie Regional Gallery this school holidays. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE is plenty happening to entertain the kids these school holidays. Here's our complete guide to what's on around the region.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20

1. Ten Pin Bowling

Gympie Ten Pin Bowling will be booked out exclusively for the Council run event. Come along and enjoy a game with your friends and see who can score the most strikes. All children under 12 years of age must be supervised by an adult or guardian during the session. Bring a water bottle and socks. Bookings essential, call 1300 307 800.

When: Tuesday September 20, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Ten Pin Bowling

Cost: Free

2. Be A Koala Workshop

Make koala ear headbands and noses in this workshop for kids aged 5-10, then have a koala calling contest. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Tuesday September 20, 10am-11am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $3.50 FOG members, $4.50 non members

3. Super You Workshop

Imagine it's 500 years into the future. If people lose an arm or a leg they can get a new one, and it can be whatever they want. Use comedy and drawing skills to show your new, improved self in this workshop for kids aged 9-14. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Tuesday September 20, 12pm-2pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members


WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21

4. Animal Puppets Workshop

Learn how to make a koala puppet and other types of puppets using your finger, a paper bag or a sock in this workshop for kids aged 5-10. Then make a mask for yourself to use in a play at the end of the workshop. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 21, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

5. Where Do Koalas Live? Two-part Workshop

This is the first of two workshops for kids aged 5-12. In part one kids will learn how to use clay and plaster cast moulds to make feet, hands, paw prints and leaves. Return for part 2 on Friday September 23 and use small pieces of wood and tools to make a sculptural tree to hang your ceramic leaves, then create a setting for your plaster foot and paw prints around the base to make a koala sculpture home.

Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 21 and Friday September 23, 1pm-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $13 FOG members, $15 non members


THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22

6. African Drumming Workshop

Come and have fun whilst learning to play African Djembe drums. Students will learn basic drumming skills and practice rhythms in a friendly, social atmosphere. No experience necessary and drums will be provided. All children under 12 years of age must be supervised by an adult or guardian during the session. Bookings essential, call 1300 307 800.

When: Thursday September 22, kids aged 7-12 at 10am-11, kids aged 13-17 at 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Cost: Free

7. Mixing Cultures Workshop

Using the letters of your name as inspiration, you will construct a sculpture using sticks and other objects in this workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

8. A Journey Through Many Lands Workshop

Thinking about where you have been and what you have seen, take a journey making mixed media painting in this workshop for kids aged 8-12 years. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 22, 1pm-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members


FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23

9. Miniature Gardens workshop

Make your own miniature garden in this workshop for kids aged 5-14, using a teacup, bottles and reclaimed materials. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Friday September 23, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members


SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24

10. Heaven Leigh Cupcakes 3rd Birthday

These guys sure know how to throw a party. With a special visit from Spongebob Squarepants, face painting, a jumping castle, a colouring competition, pancakes and of course cupcakes, everyone's sure to have a good time.

When: Saturday September 24, 9am-12pm

Where: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26

11. Widgee Holiday Fun

Get down to the oval to get a smile on your face! Bring the whole family as children of all ages are welcome. Have a go on the Jumping Castle or play some of the giant games such as Giant Jenga or Giant Snakes and Ladders! Maybe Tie Dye is your thing - get your groove on and make a washer or bandana to keep. All materials supplied. All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. No bookings required, but tie dye places are limited to first 60 children.

When: Monday September 26, 10am-1pm

Where: Widgee Community Complex

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

12. Koala Masterpieces

Koalas are now listed as endangered, so head to the Gympie Regional Gallery and create a drawing or painting of these wonderful marsupials in this two-hour workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

13. Koalas Live Here

Create your special koala family from air drying clay, then construct a beautiful natural habitat for them to live in. The two-hour workshop is for kids aged 5-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.


WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

14. Super-Lightning Heroes

Design your own superhero inspired by lightning in this two-hour workshop for kids aged 8-12. A tutor will help the kids design the hero and create a painting of the hero in a lightning storm. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 28, 10am-12pm.

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

15. Koala Shell Mobiles

Make little koala sculptures and other things from shells, then construct a mobile that will tinkle and blow in the wind. For kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 28, 1pm-3pm


THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29

16. Lego competition

Bring your own LEGO along to compete for prizes. This is a fun filled 45 minute race against the clock to construct something fantastic. This competition is open to children of all ages. Bookings essential, call 5481 0859. Remember, BYO Lego.

When: Thursday September 29, 10.30am - 12pm

Where: Gympie Library

Cost: Free

17. Creative Drawing

Have fun with watercolour pencils to make cute and interesting animals who can work with each other and humans in this workshop for kids aged 8-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 29, 10am-12pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

18. Abstract Painting

Be inspired by Scottish tartan designs and colours of the outback to make and abstract painting in this workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 29, 1pm-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members


SATURDAY OCTOBER 1

19. Art Stars Art Group (formerly FOGlets Art Group)

Meet up with other creative kids at the Gympie Regional Gallery on the first Saturday of every month.

When: Saturday October 1. Kids aged 5-9 years meet 10am-12pm, before kids 10 and up meet at 1pm-3pm.

Cost: Free for FOG members

Gympie Times

Topics:  activities, gympie, school holidays, whatson

Vale 'Charlie Bear': Search for answers after baby's death

Vale 'Charlie Bear': Search for answers after baby's death

CHARLIE Larson - or "Charlie Bear”, as he was affectionately known - would have turned six months old last week.

Tonight's dinner sorted - and how to get FREE seeds!

Get your free capsicum seeds with today's paper.

GET your free Capsicum Aegean Sweet seeds with today’s paper.

Meet the latest Gympie family to become Australians

DOWN UNDER: New citizens Falyn (left) and James Murphy with James' Australian wife Jennifer.

'I've been listening to Men at Work for years now'

LETTER: Local knowledge lacking in council

This letter writer says Gympie Regional Council needs to listen to the needs of the community.

'Yes, we do need an independent inquiry'

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on to keep kids' boredom at bay

VARIATIONS ON A THEME: There are a number of "koala” themed activities to do at the Gympie Regional Gallery this school holidays.

Don't let the kids drive you batty these school holidays

Latest deals and offers

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actress joined her castmates in accepting the accolade, but when she returned to her seat in the Microsoft Theatre, her belongings were gone.

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 U CANT BEAT THIS! ...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH AMAZING VIEWS, STEADY INCOME and DUAL DWELLINGS!!

1088 Sandy Creek Road, Ross Creek 4570

7 3 2 $655,000

This rare opportunity in the sought after location of Ross Creek/Veteran provides 126 acres with dual dwellings, impressive breathe taking views, improved...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

MOTIVATED SELLER

31 Balaclava Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the ... $130,000

The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the market. This approximately 6001sqm allotment is positioned ideally in a sought after location only a...

MUST SELL. Lifestyle Investment

Unit 16/4 Double Island Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $149,000

Invest in your lifestyle and purchase this beautifully presented, recently refurbished, one bedroom unit within the popular Getaway Resort. Walk to the patrolled...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $300,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

WOW! Have You Seen Inside?

9 Principal Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 5 2 2 $439,000

It is rare for homes of this calibre to come onto the market, offering more than meets the eye with exceptional attention to detail and great street appeal in one...

&quot;URGENT - OWNER RELOCATING TO BE CLOSE TO FAMILY&quot;

41 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $305,000

Beautifully built brick home with polished hardwood floors and hardwood frame trusses on a large sought-after 1,328m2 allotment with views over the roof tops and...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.