HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on to keep kids' boredom at bay

VARIATIONS ON A THEME: There are a number of "koala” themed activities to do at the Gympie Regional Gallery this school holidays.

THERE is plenty happening to entertain the kids these school holidays. Here's our complete guide to what's on around the region.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20

1. Ten Pin Bowling

Gympie Ten Pin Bowling will be booked out exclusively for the Council run event. Come along and enjoy a game with your friends and see who can score the most strikes. All children under 12 years of age must be supervised by an adult or guardian during the session. Bring a water bottle and socks. Bookings essential, call 1300 307 800.

When: Tuesday September 20, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Ten Pin Bowling

Cost: Free

2. Be A Koala Workshop

Make koala ear headbands and noses in this workshop for kids aged 5-10, then have a koala calling contest. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Tuesday September 20, 10am-11am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $3.50 FOG members, $4.50 non members

3. Super You Workshop

Imagine it's 500 years into the future. If people lose an arm or a leg they can get a new one, and it can be whatever they want. Use comedy and drawing skills to show your new, improved self in this workshop for kids aged 9-14. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Tuesday September 20, 12pm-2pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21

4. Animal Puppets Workshop

Learn how to make a koala puppet and other types of puppets using your finger, a paper bag or a sock in this workshop for kids aged 5-10. Then make a mask for yourself to use in a play at the end of the workshop. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 21, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

5. Where Do Koalas Live? Two-part Workshop

This is the first of two workshops for kids aged 5-12. In part one kids will learn how to use clay and plaster cast moulds to make feet, hands, paw prints and leaves. Return for part 2 on Friday September 23 and use small pieces of wood and tools to make a sculptural tree to hang your ceramic leaves, then create a setting for your plaster foot and paw prints around the base to make a koala sculpture home.

Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 21 and Friday September 23, 1pm-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $13 FOG members, $15 non members



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22

6. African Drumming Workshop

Come and have fun whilst learning to play African Djembe drums. Students will learn basic drumming skills and practice rhythms in a friendly, social atmosphere. No experience necessary and drums will be provided. All children under 12 years of age must be supervised by an adult or guardian during the session. Bookings essential, call 1300 307 800.

When: Thursday September 22, kids aged 7-12 at 10am-11, kids aged 13-17 at 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Cost: Free

7. Mixing Cultures Workshop

Using the letters of your name as inspiration, you will construct a sculpture using sticks and other objects in this workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

8. A Journey Through Many Lands Workshop

Thinking about where you have been and what you have seen, take a journey making mixed media painting in this workshop for kids aged 8-12 years. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 22, 1pm-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members



FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23

9. Miniature Gardens workshop

Make your own miniature garden in this workshop for kids aged 5-14, using a teacup, bottles and reclaimed materials. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Friday September 23, 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members



SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24

10. Heaven Leigh Cupcakes 3rd Birthday

These guys sure know how to throw a party. With a special visit from Spongebob Squarepants, face painting, a jumping castle, a colouring competition, pancakes and of course cupcakes, everyone's sure to have a good time.

When: Saturday September 24, 9am-12pm

Where: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26

11. Widgee Holiday Fun

Get down to the oval to get a smile on your face! Bring the whole family as children of all ages are welcome. Have a go on the Jumping Castle or play some of the giant games such as Giant Jenga or Giant Snakes and Ladders! Maybe Tie Dye is your thing - get your groove on and make a washer or bandana to keep. All materials supplied. All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. No bookings required, but tie dye places are limited to first 60 children.

When: Monday September 26, 10am-1pm

Where: Widgee Community Complex

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

12. Koala Masterpieces

Koalas are now listed as endangered, so head to the Gympie Regional Gallery and create a drawing or painting of these wonderful marsupials in this two-hour workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

13. Koalas Live Here

Create your special koala family from air drying clay, then construct a beautiful natural habitat for them to live in. The two-hour workshop is for kids aged 5-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

14. Super-Lightning Heroes

Design your own superhero inspired by lightning in this two-hour workshop for kids aged 8-12. A tutor will help the kids design the hero and create a painting of the hero in a lightning storm. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 28, 10am-12pm.

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

15. Koala Shell Mobiles

Make little koala sculptures and other things from shells, then construct a mobile that will tinkle and blow in the wind. For kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Wednesday September 28, 1pm-3pm



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29

16. Lego competition

Bring your own LEGO along to compete for prizes. This is a fun filled 45 minute race against the clock to construct something fantastic. This competition is open to children of all ages. Bookings essential, call 5481 0859. Remember, BYO Lego.

When: Thursday September 29, 10.30am - 12pm

Where: Gympie Library

Cost: Free

17. Creative Drawing

Have fun with watercolour pencils to make cute and interesting animals who can work with each other and humans in this workshop for kids aged 8-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 29, 10am-12pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members

18. Abstract Painting

Be inspired by Scottish tartan designs and colours of the outback to make and abstract painting in this workshop for kids aged 6-12. Places are limited, book by calling 5481 0733 or visit the gallery front desk.

When: Thursday September 29, 1pm-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Cost: $6.50 FOG members, $8.50 non members



SATURDAY OCTOBER 1

19. Art Stars Art Group (formerly FOGlets Art Group)

Meet up with other creative kids at the Gympie Regional Gallery on the first Saturday of every month.

When: Saturday October 1. Kids aged 5-9 years meet 10am-12pm, before kids 10 and up meet at 1pm-3pm.

Cost: Free for FOG members