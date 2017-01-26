Keen on council's timber policy

A BUILT-IN preference for timber in Gympie Regional Council structures was important support for a vital local industry, councillors said this week.

And, as Mayor Mick Curran pointed out, the policy is all part of promoting a vital product and encouraging other areas to notice the Gympie region's timber assets.

"The new Kawana Hospital,” he noted, " makes extensive use of timber produced by Mary Valley Timbers.”

The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre, due to open in a few months, also made great use of local timber as a feature.

"More than 570 people are employed in the industry in Gympie region and Mary Valley Timbers has gone from three employees up to 18 now,” he said.

Mary Valley councillor James Cochrane also welcomed the new council policy, which requires it to favour timber construction, including the use of engineering grade structural timber in multi-storey buildings.

"Forestry is a major industry. It makes up 16% of the local economy,” he said.

Cr Curran also welcomed the backing of "important environmental organisations like Planet Ark.”