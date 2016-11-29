Karma coffee on the menu at Gympie

IF THERE was such a thing as a cup of good karma - Richard Ward at the Wishlist Coffee House serves up dozens on a daily basis.

The former pizza shop owner is passionate about food and coffee, and heads the Wishlist Coffee House at Gympie Hospital.

"Wishlist Coffee House is a volunteer-based shop at Gympie Hospital where 100 per cent of all profits are directed back to the needs of the hospital,” Mr Ward said.

"We have already raised more than $170,000 since 2013 which has been channeled back to new equipment purchases and new projects.

"It's extremely satisfying to be part of such a great cause.”

From quiche, zucchini slice and fruit cake made onsite to preparing hot meal options, Turkish breads, hamburgers, nachos, salads and sandwiches to order - there's not much Wishlist Coffee House doesn't sell.

"We also have a new range of gluten-free products, fresh juice, sweet treats and of course - great coffee,” Mr Ward added.

"We serve Piazza Doro coffee Utz - a fair trade blend which I picked four years ago before we opened. It's a full-bodied taste and very popular.”

Mr Ward said being located at the hospital, it was also important to offer reasonably-priced products.

"We offer affordable food and beverages to the staff, patients and visitors of the hospital - but Wishlist Coffee House is also there for anyone to drop by.”

With the backing of about 20 dedicated volunteers, Mr Ward said the café was always on the lookout for more helpers.

"We are always looking for new volunteers who want to come along, spend some time with us, make new friends and above all have a bit of fun while helping out.

"Without volunteers, we wouldn't exist!”

With the shop's fourth birthday on the horizon, Mr Ward has a grand goal for the Wishlist Coffee House.

"Our fourth birthday is in March next year, so our goal is to reach the fundraising tally of $250,000.

"Every day we see patients and staff and it's humbling to know that every coffee, cake or sandwich that is purchased makes a real difference in providing the best healthcare to our region.

"I get to combine the Wishlist cause with my love of cooking delicious food and making great coffee. I know people enjoy what they have purchased and get great satisfaction in knowing they will return another day.”

The cafe is located near the Emergency Department at Gympie Hospital.

If you are interested in lending a hand at the Wishlist Coffee House, drop in and pick up an application form or phone the shop on 5489 8513.