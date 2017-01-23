Kandanga butcher aims to snag national crown

MISSING LINK: Mitch Perkins is hoping to become the National Sausage King.

FRESH off claiming the Ekka's prize for best pork sausages, Mitchell Perkins is hoping to be declared sausage king of Australia.

One of 31 finalists, Mr Perkins is headed to Hobart to battle among Australia's best on February 18.

The owner of Kandanga Country Meats, he said still could not believe he was getting the chance to compete nationally.

"It's unreal.”

Contestants' sausages are required to contain at least 50% fat-free meat, and Mr Perkins said he has no special recipe in place to claim the crown, but would instead rely on what had taken him this far already.

"Just do the same as we always do,” he said.

"I just think it's the old fashioned way... of using the best and freshest trim.”

Judges will score cooked sausages as well as raw, with grading in a number of categories including crinkling, splitting and shrinkage.

While he was excited to compete, Mr Perkins said the chance to put his best snag forward was only half the fun.

"(I'm) just looking forward to going down to Tassie,” he said.

"I've never been there.”