'Justice' for all as Justice Crew delivers for Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
| 3rd Oct 2016 3:55 PM
BIG SHOW: Brilliant and athletic performers, Justice Crew, kept their act full of surprises and excitement at Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday night.
BIG SHOW: Brilliant and athletic performers, Justice Crew, kept their act full of surprises and excitement at Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday night.

JUSTICE Crew, the amazingly acrobatic Melbourne performers hardly anyone had heard of only a couple of years ago, stormed through Gympie on Sunday night, making their first visit to the region a night hundreds will remember for many years.

About 300 people or more, most in their early teens and some younger ones accompanied by parents poured into the Gympie Civic Centre for a brilliant show.

Since winning the Australia's Got Talent television show in 2014, Justice Crew has had a career already rocketing skywards.

When Gympie Regional Council asked the band to be a part of the region's massive October month of birthday celebrations and festivals, the Crew readily agreed, including Gympie in their What We Do tour.

Justice Crew was supported by Divine Our Destiny and Modern Day Mayhem when they put on their Gympie show.

After Australia's Got Talent, the band kept on shooting for the stars with their Number One ARIA chart single, Boom Boom which went platinum six times.

Then they followed that with two further ARIA Top Ten singles, Best Night and Everybody, which both went double platinum.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment, gympie civic centre, justice crew, rush festival

