A start to ambitious plan to take back the Mary River

BRINGING BACK OUT MARY: Bob Rivers of Chatsworth happy to see Gympie get back to the river.

"IT DIDN'T cost $20 million either," veteran Mary River admirer, the aptly named Bob Rivers, said yesterday.

His reference to the cost of Gympie's soon-to-open aquatic centre was also an expression of admiration for the one nature gave us for nothing, the river.

The Chatsworth retiree welcomed Gympie Regional Council's new project to rebuild Gympie's relationship with its most significant feature.

And he happily recalled the last time the city and region really knew how to enjoy a day or even an overnight adventure on the river that gives Gympie its drinking water and its most significant waterway.

"In the 1970s, Nick Buckley used his sand extraction permit to remove a lot of junk from the river - wire rope and old mining equipment - and he had an access track from Kidd Bridge to his concrete plant at Monkland.

"That's what we still use to get to the weir, where people swim and fish," he said.

"There used to be an overnight regatta from Kidd Bridge towards Tiaro, but I suppose insurance concerns have killed that off."

Mayor Mick Curran says he welcomes recent agitation to take back the river as an important part of Gympie's life.

"I couldn't agree more," he said in response to calls from many residents for the river to be brought back as "a central focus for our region".

Early planning to achieve just that is now underway, with a draft report JF&P Urban Consultants on a proposed Gympie River to Rail Walking Trail.

Stage One of the proposed trail runs from Nelson Reserve and Kidd Bridge to the existing stairs up to Albert Park.

Then the trail is planned to curl along Deep Creek and around through the One Mile area and up to the Old Gympie Railway Station in Tozer St.

The pathway, which most would see as quite a walk athletically, will be an interesting one as well, according to the consultant's plan.

It aims to encourage walkers to meet the river by "unravelling an ecologically rich experience... reconnecting people to a hidden gem".

"The unique landscape along the river allows for all age groups to explore and create their own connecting memories to the region's authentic beauty.

Viewing decks along the trail would be positions to accentuate the river's natural winding features.

The planned trail would include varying types of paths, from an easy walking ecologically rich experience to a more rustic style of easy walking access to the varying landscapes of "Gympie's backyard".