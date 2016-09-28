Junior cricket stars on a whole new level for Taverners

CRICKET: Two of Gympie's best junior cricketers have made the jump from local grade cricket to the coveted Lord Taverners competition.

Touted as one of the best under-16 competitions in Australia, Cartwright, who plays for the Sunshine Coast-based Scorchers and Laffey, who plays for Toombul on Brisbane's northside, have both cut their teeth on Gympie's domestic competition and will return for Harlequins when the Taverners season ends in the coming months.

Cartwright has already made his Gympie Gold XI debut and captains the Scorchers side, while opening batsman Laffey will set his sights on furthering his grade cricket form in town.

Both the St Patrick's College students acknowledged the step up in class, saying that one of the benefits was being able to watch and learn from their senior counterparts, some of whom have played state- and international-level cricket.

"It is really high-level cricket,” Cartwright said.

"It is great to see all the other senior blokes who are playing grade cricket as well.”

"I have found playing in the competition really interesting, the travel can be tough but that is how it goes.”

Laffey agreed, and said that while the competition was challenging it was rewarding.

"It has been a step up,” he said

"It is definitely harder but it is fun at the same time.

"The competition is challenging, which is good.”

In other news, the competition's first Super Over decider was the highlight of the opening day in SCCA Division 1 as the seven sides met at Buderim in the T20 competition on Saturday.

The Super Over is activated when each side ties at the end of its allocated 20 overs. Then the teams nominate three batsmen each to face one over from the opposition. If two wickets fall the innings closes, and the greater number of runs decides the winner.

Premiers Gympie and Caboolture were the winners on the day, with two victories each, over Tewantin-Noosa and Caloundra.

This would make their night clash at Caloundra on October 11 the decider for the Pool A finalist.