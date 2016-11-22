Judith wins service prize

THRILLED: Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award winner Judith Grantham, of Picnicin, with sponsor Sharlene Makin, of Roadcraft.

THE winner of the Customer Service award at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, Judith Grantham, thinks business is no picnic.

The owner of catering company Picnicin was thrilled with the win in the highly sought after category, sponsored by Roadcraft.

"Awesome! It's been 10 years in business this year. This is the pinnacle for us,” Ms Grantham said after the presentation on November 10.

The win will see the small company have bragging rights for the next 12 months at least.

"We started by creating lovely picnics and catering outside events in April 2006. From there we have grown into a full service catering company which serves a variety of businesses and people in the Gympie region,” Ms Grantham said.

The company covers a vast area, from Nambour to Maryborough, and can cater for corporate functions and outdoor sporting events and prepare basic fresh food hampers.

Ms Grantham also has a team behind her to provide food and beverage service if required and she said this was just one of the evolutions of the original business model.

"From the original idea to present day, Picnicin has been transformed by client demand to the type of food business it is today,” she said.

"At Picnicin we do pride ourselves on customer service. It is the backbone of any business and there is no greater reward than to hear a good word about how pleasant my staff members are.”