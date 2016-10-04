28°
News

Judge reduces sentence of man who had meltdown at Foodworks

Carlie Walker
| 4th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who became agitated and grabbed a pair of scissors at a Tiaro supermarket before being tasered by police has successfully appealed the sentence handed down to him in Maryborough District Court.

Joshua Brett Blatch, 24, appeared before the court earlier this year facing several charges including assaulting police, burglary, stealing, failing to appear and going armed in public.

The offences stemmed from a series of incidents, including one at Tiaro Foodworks on June 4.

Blatch entered the supermarket about 9am while under the influence of a substance.

Blatch was behaving in an agitated and aggressive manner and yelled out that he wanted an ambulance.

Someone at the store offered to call for help, but Blatch was undecided.

He was then offered a ride to Maryborough Hospital.

Blatch then jumped on a counter, knocking over some carry baskets.

He picked up a pair of scissors and continued demanding an ambulance.

Police attended the store and Blatch was still behaving erratically.

Police used a Taser to try to subdue him.

He kicked out at a male officer and connected with him while continuing to resist arrest.

The court heard he was kicking and thrashing around.

Before that incident, Blatch broke into a home at Little Mountain with others and stole cash and jewellery from the residence.

The total amount added up to $4100.

The court heard Blatch was determined to work and wanted to move to Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast where he could seek employment with forklift driving or landscaping.

At the time he was sentenced, his partner was six weeks pregnant.

A number of character references were also submitted on his behalf.

Judge Justin Smith, who heard the appeal, said it seemed Blatch had changed after his release from jail in October 2015 for other offences, but he relapsed and started using ice.

"It seems to me on the material that drug use is his problem and he's got to stay away from ice.

"If he doesn't, he'll come back before the courts again and get longer and longer sentences," Judge Smith said.

Judge Smith found the sentence handed down in Maryborough District Court was excessive considering the amount of compensation Blatch was ordered to pay, in addition to the prison sentence he was given.

Judge Smith found the court erred in imposing default sentences for the charges of failing to appear.

He also set aside the compensation orders made on the stealing and burglary counts.

Blatch was given a head sentence of two years and his parole release date was fixed for February 3, 2017.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  foodworks, scissors, tiaro

1500 of our kids are on domestic violence orders

1500 of our kids are on domestic violence orders

KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

Can we turn abusive boys into respectful men?

Shelley Strachan

How sad that these innocent children are already so traumatised

USC Gympie offers free course for adults returning to study

USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie.

Ever wanted to study at Uni? This could be your chance.

6 things I hate about back to school

Bruce Devereax's children ready to get back to school.

Gympie's favourite daddy blogger Bruce Devereaux is saying what we're all feeling...

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

'56 torchbearers celebrate Diamond anniversary display

Members of the 1956 Olympic torch relay in Gympie gathered to celebrate the opening of a display for its 60th anniversary (from left) Geoff Brown, Bevan Cross, Con Comino, Lyall Roberts, Lex Dodt, Garnet Grant, Mathew Hamilton, and Henry Bath.

Members of the 1956 torch relay gathered to open a new display

Latest deals and offers

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

A PHOTOGRAPHER is reportedly being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint because he posed as a policeman.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Kenilworth horizons in sight for talented Gympie artist

RIGHT: Gympie artist Ken Gailer will exhibit his work at the Kenilworth gallery this month.

Gympie artist Ken Gailer is exhibiting at Kenilworth

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

'Justice' for all as Justice Crew delivers for Gympie

BIG SHOW: Brilliant and athletic performers, Justice Crew, kept their act full of surprises and excitement at Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday night.

Justice Crew rock the Gympie Civic Centre

perfect place 2 call home!

6 Heather Joy Crescent, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000!

Quaint, cute, country, comfortable, cosy, homey, neat as pin, are just some of the words that would describe this property. So if it is the country life with a...

time 2 build your new home!

L1 Snow Court, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 $139,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and live the quiet country life on...

want a spacious and stylish home 2 own!

29 Premier Avenue, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $360,000!

This spacious and stylish home is located in the blue chip real estate belt of Echelon Estate and for the discerning buyer exceptional living will begin here! ...

time 2 settle down in the country!

17 Jamie Avenue, Curra 4570

2 1 5 $255,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on small...

PIE CREEK BARGAIN!!

420 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION 16th...

This beautiful lowset brick home that was built in 1985 and is situated on almost 5 acres in the popular Pie Creek area. Inside the home is 4 bedrooms all with...

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.