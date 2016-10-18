JOBS: Is this your 'ticket' to work in the Gympie region?

1. Scraper Operators
SES Labour Solutions need experienced scraper operators for to start immediately on the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Hwy upgrade. The positions are Monday- Saturday.
To be considered for these positions you must:
- Have RII for scraper
- Have white card
- Be able to start immediately
2. Civil Earthworks Scraper, Operators
Protech seeks experienced plant operators with the following tickets to wrok on the Cooroy to Curra section upgrade of the Bruce Hwy.
- Scraper
- Roller
- Dozer
- Backhoe
To be successful in this role, you will possess knowledge and all-round skills in the civil construction industry. This is a contract role and appropriate rates will be commensurate to skills and experience.
3. Timber Harvesting Machine Operators
Based at Imbil, GMT Logging is looking for motivated, professional and self-regulating operators to fill four positions:
- Tracked levelling feller buncher - fall, shovel & load
- Tracked processor with optimised harvesting head - process trees out of stacks into sorted grades
- Two positions for log forwarder - 8WD, 20 tonne sized machine, forward & load trucks
Accredited and experienced operators, particularly in moderate slope conditions, will be preferred.
Operations will be in various locations. An appropriate accommodation package will be provided as necessary.
Applicants must reside in, or relocate at their own cost, to South East Queensland.