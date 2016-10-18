JOBS: Is this your 'ticket' to work in the Gympie region?

1. Scraper Operators

SES Labour Solutions need experienced scraper operators for to start immediately on the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Hwy upgrade. The positions are Monday- Saturday.

To be considered for these positions you must:

Have RII for scraper

Have white card

Be able to start immediately

2. Civil Earthworks Scraper, Operators

Protech seeks experienced plant operators with the following tickets to wrok on the Cooroy to Curra section upgrade of the Bruce Hwy.

Scraper

Roller

Dozer

Backhoe

To be successful in this role, you will possess knowledge and all-round skills in the civil construction industry. This is a contract role and appropriate rates will be commensurate to skills and experience.

3. Timber Harvesting Machine Operators

Based at Imbil, GMT Logging is looking for motivated, professional and self-regulating operators to fill four positions:

Tracked levelling feller buncher - fall, shovel & load

Tracked processor with optimised harvesting head - process trees out of stacks into sorted grades

Two positions for log forwarder - 8WD, 20 tonne sized machine, forward & load trucks

Accredited and experienced operators, particularly in moderate slope conditions, will be preferred.

Operations will be in various locations. An appropriate accommodation package will be provided as necessary.

Applicants must reside in, or relocate at their own cost, to South East Queensland.

