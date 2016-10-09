Japanese style is how Beverley likes her quilts

CHEEKY CRAFTER: Beverley Perel with her a couple of her 'Chiku Chiku' textile art pieces at the Brisbane Craft and Quilt Fair.

THE Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular, on October 29-30, is set to be one of the biggest yet. With preparations commencing early this year, the final touches are almost complete with the event only three weeks away.

Of particular significance, on show will be a display of Japanese textile art, called 'Chiku Chiku' - a term taken from a Japanese word that describes the sound of needle and thread passing through fabric.

It is an ancient traditional, particular and distinctive stitching technique used over the centuries to patch together scraps of old cloth and materials such as worn out nappies, old work clothes, even mosquito nets, advertising banners and wrapping cloths.

During the past decade, Japanese artisan and talented seamstress Akiko Ike, has been gaining world acclaim for her remarkable rejuvenation of this age-old custom. Akiko has turned 'Chiku Chiku' into an art form. Her works are now highly sought-after as exhibition pieces in prestigious quilt shows all over the world.

Avid follower of the style, Beverley Perel, owner of Fabric with Panache and lover of "quilts with stories”, has been tutored by Akiko in Japan. Like Akiko, Beverley's creations are not about perfection, but more about letting the stitch take its own journey as guided by the heart - the evenness of the stitch or straightness of line is of little importance. In Beverley's stunning assemblages, every scrap tells a story and the stitching adds to its beauty.

"The special thing about Chiku Chiku is that it is recycling, using old fabrics,” said Beverley.

Beverley Perel will be bringing her 'Chiku Chiku' showpieces to the 2016 Quilt and Craft Spectacular. This special exhibition will include a selection of quilts, beautiful jackets and bags... done from the heart.

Beverley will also be running three workshops, where you can make'n'take a 'Chiku Chiku' bag for just $25, including materials. Details www.quiltandcraft.org, bookings: 0409621232 or info@quiltandcraft.org

The inaugural Craft Beer Open Door Weekend will also be held in conjunction with the Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

Just $5 includes entry to both events, and by entering, you can have an opportunity to win a two-night holiday package for six quilters at Glenrose Patchwork and Retreat (glenrosepatchwork.com) or taste four specially selected craft brews for free.

Both events will be held in the Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds on October 29-30.

Details are available on the websites quiltandcraft.org and craftbeeropendoor.org or call 0409621232.

Proceeds raised through both events benefit Little Haven Palliative Care.