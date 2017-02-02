James Nash recognises it 2016 high achievers

JAMES Nash State High School welcomed back its high-achieving OP students of 2016 at the first whole school parade for 2017.
Students who received an OP1-5 (or equivalent) were invited to return to school and be congratulated by current students and staff on their achievement.
Students attended a morning tea followed by assembly where achievement awards were presented.
School Council chairman, teacher Rod Jenkins, was master of ceremonies for the parade and outlined what the students had achieved as well as their intentions for the upcoming year.
This is a wonderful result for these young adults .
Dougal Tollner: Maths/Science QUT.
Nikola Keppel: Sound Production JMC - Melbourne.
Vendella Pohlmann: Architecture QUT.
Aleisha Carter: Secondary Education USC - Sippy Downs.
Ethan Pitt: Engineering/Business QUT.
Mikaela Butcher: Animation QUT.
Aliesha Smit: Law/Creative Writing USC - Sippy Downs.
Bianca Williams: Nursing USC - Gympie.
Kira Harris: Creative Industries QUT.
Tia Calio: Psychology QUT.
Eliza Parker: Law/Justice QUT.
Alec Lee: Medical Imaging QUT.
Mikaela Hourigan: Film/Television QUT.