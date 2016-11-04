30°
News

James Nash readers excel in challenge

4th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
GREAT READ: James Nash State High's Year 7 reading team (from left) Jill Rollings, Ms Diana King, Aliyah Millard, Mikayla Lawler, Scarlett Mansfield and Ms Carolyn King.
GREAT READ: James Nash State High's Year 7 reading team (from left) Jill Rollings, Ms Diana King, Aliyah Millard, Mikayla Lawler, Scarlett Mansfield and Ms Carolyn King.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are some great readers at James Nash State High School.

A team of four Year 7 students read against 18 very competitive secondary schools to come home runners-up in the recent Readers Cup Challenge on the Sunshine Coast.

To prepare for the event, the team read six prescribed books in a space of only 10 weeks - by no means an easy feat.

Mikayla Lawler, Jill Rollings, Scarlett Mansfield and Aliyah Millard arrived at the challenge, eager to achieve a great result.

The girls participated in six rounds of questions in the heats, having to recall some very obscure knowledge.

For example: What is the latin word for beetle' and what is the direct translation" Answer: Coleoptera: Meaning sheathed wing.

To throw a further challenge at them, they had to pay particular attention to their spelling, punctuation and grammar in their responses (any wrong spelling, meant no points) - this competition was far more than just reading.

The team fought hard and came in first place in their heat with 52 points, advancing them to the finals.

Up against four other schools, the points were wiped clean and the girls tackled another six rounds of questions that were much harder than the heats (some of the questions even stumped the teachers who had also read the books).

With the final points tallied, winners were announced and prizes awarded.

The James Nash Year 7 Reader's Cup Team took out a very convincing second place, hot on the heels of the winners.

Each team member received four novels of their choice, an engraved medallion, a $25 gift certificate to buy more books, a certificate of participation and a book-pack gift to the James Nash State High School library.

The team extended a massive thanks to their Reader's Cup mentor coaches Lahni Edwards, Matilda Mansfield and Elora Rookyard who worked with the Year 7 team the entire way.

They took on a strong leadership role by reading books, quizzing and testing the team, and giving helpful advice and support throughout the entire process leading up to the competition.

This is a testament to the dedication, commitment and high performance of these students.

Gympie Times

Topics:  james nash high school readers cup challenge year 7

Pioneer spirit lives on in QCWA

Pioneer spirit lives on in QCWA

Faced with closing down, Gympie's branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association has fought back with an influx of new members

Hold onto your hats Gympie - tomorrow's going to be a scorcher!

STAY COOL TOMORROW: Luke Chesher was busy building pools in the Gympie region yesterday as the region prepares for a very summery weekend.

Temperatures will not drop below 2 degrees over the next seven days.

Free return flights to Sunshine Coast on offer now

Jetstar is offering free return flights.

Book a holiday now

James Nash readers excel in challenge

GREAT READ: James Nash State High's Year 7 reading team (from left) Jill Rollings, Ms Diana King, Aliyah Millard, Mikayla Lawler, Scarlett Mansfield and Ms Carolyn King.

Year 7 team brings home the runner-up medallions

Local Partners

James Nash readers excel in challenge

James Nash students place second in Readers Cup Challenge

Goblins and ghouls come out to party at Widgee

TRICKSTERS: Monique Parkhill (left) and Taylor Edwards were dressed for the occasion at last Friday's Halloween party at Widgee.

Halloween fun at Widgee

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 4-6

Final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016 more than music

STAGE IS SET: The Cooran Memorial Hall stage is ready for the final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016.

Cooran Acoustic Night 'very organic, very unique'

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

GISELE Bündchen wouldn't let her children Benjamin and Vivian keep the sweets they collected while trick or treating on Halloween

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

Corner Block...Just Perfect

21 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 1265m2 of near level land, that has the 6 x 7.5 x ... $125,000

1265m2 of near level land, that has the 6 x 7.5 x 3300mm high, with high roller doors, power and water to the shed and a toilet has been installed with hand...

Tropical Retreat - Reduced to Sell

2 SENTINEL COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This amazing home is set on 1433m2 block. The expansive kitchen features timber bench tops and a large pantry. The large open plan living area features timber...

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

1,017M2 VACANT BLOCK - CREST ESTATE

(Lot 42) 14 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

Residential Land Located off Groundwater and Sorensen Roads in the sought-after suburb of Southside, ... $149,000

Located off Groundwater and Sorensen Roads in the sought-after suburb of Southside, Crest Estate offers country living and lifestyle with all the educational...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!