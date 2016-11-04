James Nash readers excel in challenge

THERE are some great readers at James Nash State High School.

A team of four Year 7 students read against 18 very competitive secondary schools to come home runners-up in the recent Readers Cup Challenge on the Sunshine Coast.

To prepare for the event, the team read six prescribed books in a space of only 10 weeks - by no means an easy feat.

Mikayla Lawler, Jill Rollings, Scarlett Mansfield and Aliyah Millard arrived at the challenge, eager to achieve a great result.

The girls participated in six rounds of questions in the heats, having to recall some very obscure knowledge.

For example: What is the latin word for beetle' and what is the direct translation" Answer: Coleoptera: Meaning sheathed wing.

To throw a further challenge at them, they had to pay particular attention to their spelling, punctuation and grammar in their responses (any wrong spelling, meant no points) - this competition was far more than just reading.

The team fought hard and came in first place in their heat with 52 points, advancing them to the finals.

Up against four other schools, the points were wiped clean and the girls tackled another six rounds of questions that were much harder than the heats (some of the questions even stumped the teachers who had also read the books).

With the final points tallied, winners were announced and prizes awarded.

The James Nash Year 7 Reader's Cup Team took out a very convincing second place, hot on the heels of the winners.

Each team member received four novels of their choice, an engraved medallion, a $25 gift certificate to buy more books, a certificate of participation and a book-pack gift to the James Nash State High School library.

The team extended a massive thanks to their Reader's Cup mentor coaches Lahni Edwards, Matilda Mansfield and Elora Rookyard who worked with the Year 7 team the entire way.

They took on a strong leadership role by reading books, quizzing and testing the team, and giving helpful advice and support throughout the entire process leading up to the competition.

This is a testament to the dedication, commitment and high performance of these students.