James Henry's courage is a Christmas gift for all

IF JAMES Henry can be grateful this Christmas, then obviously the rest of us can cheer up.

Sure, it's hot, sticky, we've spent all next week's money and we're just plain exhausted.

But these are first-world problems.

James Henry was riding his motor scooter in Mellor St when the crash occurred and has spent more than a month since then in Nambour hospital, fighting for his life in an induced coma that could not save his left leg.

Four massive heart attacks and weeks of constant pain later and, as Jacob Carson reports on Page 3 in today's paper, James Henry is grateful.

He is grateful for the spirit of Gympie, the generosity and human spirit of its people - and for being alive.

"I was lying there, in the street after I got hit and immediately people around me dropped everything they were doing to help me,” he says.

They saved his life, he says, also thanking ambos, hospital staff, family and even defending the owner of the other vehicle.

He seems to embody one of the better verses of our language, by Adam Lindsay Gordon:

"Life is mostly froth and bubble. Two things stand like stone. Kindness in another's trouble, courage in your own.”

James Henry, you are a Christmas example to us all.