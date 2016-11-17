Jail for 20 domestic violence breaches

A 29-YEAR-OLD Gympie man walked free from prison yesterday after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including 20 domestic violence order breaches in Magistrates Court.

Having already spent 137 days in custody, the man was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for two years, and released immediately on 12 months probation and ordered to enter into a domestic violence program.

Allowed to contact his ex-partner solely regarding their daughter, the court heard he had taken advantage of the situation to make violent threats against his ex-partner's future partners.

In sentencing, Magistrate M Baldwin said the man had exhibited "appalling behaviour”, and said she wanted to send a clear message so his daughter would not grow up believing his actions were normal.

"You knew you were doing the wrong thing, but you were just hell-bent on doing it,” Mrs Baldwin said.

The man was also disqualified from driving for six months and sentenced to one month jail, suspended for 12 months, for driving without a licence as a repeat offender.