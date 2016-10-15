Jackass loves the crowd in 'huge coup' for Gympie

THE Civic Centre was in stitches for the first show in the Jackass Seppo Tour on Thursday night.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said an audience of up to 275 people came for the show.

She said some of the audience was showing so much enthusiasm it was "almost like they were at a rock concert".

"The crowd was loud, they were engaged, and they were participating," she said.

The spokeswoman said securing the show, which forms part of the Rush Festival, was a "huge coup" for Gympie, particularly because it was the first in a limited Australian tour.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's bringing stuff that only comes to big cities to our region," she said.

She said Jackass crew members had even praised Gympie on national television after their visit.

"You can't buy publicity like that," she said.

"High quality artists are starting to say, 'We want to come to Gympie because we have a great time.'"