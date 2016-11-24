38°
Business

Jacaranda Dental top marketers for 2016

Donna Jones | 24th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
NEXT LEVEL MARKETING: Gympie Marketing Campaign of the Year winner Adam Bradshaw (right) with Zinc 96.1FM's Georgina Rogers.
NEXT LEVEL MARKETING: Gympie Marketing Campaign of the Year winner Adam Bradshaw (right) with Zinc 96.1FM's Georgina Rogers. Renee Albrecht

THINKING outside the box for their marketing is what netted Sam and Adam Bradshaw from Jacaranda Dental the top spot for Marketing at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Adam accepted the award on behalf of the business and gave much of the credit to his wife, Samantha, who was unable to attend as she was at an industry conference.

"I'm just the dentist,” he joked in his acceptance speech. " But this award is all because of her.”

After he'd had a chance to process the win he said he was grateful to have been nominated.

"It's fantastic to be here and to get this award. We are a young business and happy to get the recognition,” he said.

In their application Sam wrote that she had firm goals in mind regarding their marketing plan.

"The focus in our marketing has always been to show that we can provide a dental home for our patients for the next thirty years. Continuity of care with any health professional is important and people appreciate this,” she wrote.

"At the beginning of our talks of opening our own dental practice, we began brainstorming ideas for how we would market ourselves.

"Our main objective was to create a marketing campaign within the community that was engaging, creative and stimulating, to then draw patients to the practice.

"One part of that campaign has been to hold a market stall of a Sunday, alternating between the duck ponds and Southside State School.

"We knew that we had to be different in our approach and that we needed a drawcard to have people stop and talk.”

Sam was extremely creative in thinking up ways of doing this, including using character costumes to engage with members of their target audience.

The final options were a Tooth, Peppa Pig, a Despicable Me character or Elmo.

On any given Sunday the couple were at the markets; Adam dressed as Elmo, Sam in her uniform handing out colouring-ins to children and her mum doing free face painting.

"Elmo wears a t-shirt with the business logo and information, and he attracts people over to have a cuddle, a chat or a laugh,” Sam wrote in the application.

While children were having their face-painted, Sam spoke to their parents about the practice, each of their backgrounds and the services they provide.

"Passion is tied up with loving what you do,” she wrote. "You can't fake it.”

What's on this weekend?

Every Year 12 student captured in their formal glory

St Pats year 12 formal 2016 Emerson Finger and Willis Lovell.

6 schools, 454 students, 249 photos, 24 pages

