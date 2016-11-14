Jacaranda Dental helping the community blossom.

WITH its focus on old- fashioned, community focused customer service, it's no surprise Sam and Adam Bradshaw have seen Jacaranda Dental grow into a favourite for Gympie families.

Fresh from a win at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards where Jacaranda took out the prize for best marketing, the Bradshaws are now giving something back to a grateful community.

"We had been approached by a firm basically asking if we wanted to advertise for 12 months with them,” Sam Bradshaw says.

"A lot of our business comes from word of mouth, and so we decided the money we would've spent on a campaign should go to a number of community groups.”

Nearly $2700 will be split between three organisations, with the lucky recipients to be announced soon.

"Adam and I started a business here a few years ago, and we wanted it to become a place people are still coming to in 30 years,” Sam says.

"That longevity comes from having a personal, community-minded touch.”