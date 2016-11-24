It's not over: Gympie to hit 38 degrees today

THE more comfortable temperatures of the past week mean the heat wave of a fortnight ago may be a distant memory - but not today.

Gympie is forecast to hit 38 degrees today, seeing the region engulfed in a scorching dry heat that brings a severe fire danger warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett area.

Gympie is predicted to hit 38 degrees today, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Following yesterday's top of 32.7 degrees, the more than five degree jump will not go unnoticed today, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nyssa Lonsdale told the Gympie Times.

"In the wake of the trough, the winds have shifted more west to south westerly bringing quite hot and dry conditions to the area," the forecaster said.

Just under 20 degrees at 6am this morning, the top temperature will come beating down around lunch time, but should ease overnight.

Gympie's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past five days, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"Instead tomorrow we will see more of an influence from the high pressure system developing in the Tasman Sea.

"It will push moisture inland, forcing more cloudy conditions," Ms Lonsdale said.

Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The cloud cover will bring maximum temperatures down tomorrow and over the weekend to the 30 and 31 degree mark before rising again mid next week.

It also brings with it a chance of rain.

The Bureau of Meterology has predicted a high chance of showers on Saturday in the morning and afternoon and a possible thunderstorm, a medium chance on Sunday and a slight chance tomorrow.

But Ms Lonsdale says the rainfall is most likely to be under 10ml on Saturday and even less tomorrow; not the news farmers in the region have been waiting for ; some of which are saying is the driest they've ever seen it.

READ today's article with dairy farmer Shane Paulger: Dry and rier as heat hits early across the region

We won't be the only ones suffering; Maryborough and Monto are also expected to top 38 degrees, while Gayndah is predicted to have a maximum of 39 degrees.

Thursday's top temperatures around the region, courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

WARNING: Severe Fire Danger is forecast for Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast

The moderate south to south westerly wind flow will combine with hot and very dry conditions in the wake of the trough to enhance fire dangers, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises is advising people to:

- Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

- Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

- Call 000 in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.