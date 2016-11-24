38°
News

It's not over: Gympie to hit 38 degrees today

Frances Klein
| 24th Nov 2016 6:43 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE more comfortable temperatures of the past week mean the heat wave of a fortnight ago may be a distant memory - but not today.

Gympie is forecast to hit 38 degrees today, seeing the region engulfed in a scorching dry heat that brings a severe fire danger warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett area.

 

Gympie is predicted to hit 38 degrees today, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie is predicted to hit 38 degrees today, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Following yesterday's top of 32.7 degrees, the more than five degree jump will not go unnoticed today, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nyssa Lonsdale told the Gympie Times.

"In the wake of the trough, the winds have shifted more west to south westerly bringing quite hot and dry conditions to the area," the forecaster said.

Just under 20 degrees at 6am this morning, the top temperature will come beating down around lunch time, but should ease overnight.

 

Gympie's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past five days, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past five days, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"Instead tomorrow we will see more of an influence from the high pressure system developing in the Tasman Sea.

"It will push moisture inland, forcing more cloudy conditions," Ms Lonsdale said.

 

Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The cloud cover will bring maximum temperatures down tomorrow and over the weekend to the 30 and 31 degree mark before rising again mid next week.

It also brings with it a chance of rain.

The Bureau of Meterology has predicted a high chance of showers on Saturday in the morning and afternoon and a possible thunderstorm, a medium chance on Sunday and a slight chance tomorrow.

But Ms Lonsdale says the rainfall is most likely to be under 10ml on Saturday and even less tomorrow; not the news farmers in the region have been waiting for ; some of which are saying is the driest they've ever seen it.

READ today's article with dairy farmer Shane Paulger: Dry and rier as heat hits early across the region

We won't be the only ones suffering; Maryborough and Monto are also expected to top 38 degrees, while Gayndah is predicted to have a maximum of 39 degrees.

 

Thursday's top temperatures around the region, courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.
Thursday's top temperatures around the region, courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

WARNING: Severe Fire Danger is forecast for Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast

The moderate south to south westerly wind flow will combine with hot and very dry conditions in the wake of the trough to enhance fire dangers, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises is advising people to:

- Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

- Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

- Call 000 in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  38 degrees fire danger forecast gympie region hot severe weather warning weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Helltown' author guilty of child sex offences

'Helltown' author guilty of child sex offences

"Helltown” author convicted of child sex offences, to be sentenced Thursday

Dry and drier as heat hits early across the region

DRY: Shane Paulger tells Arthur Gorrie he has never seen it drier in the Mary Valley.

Dry heat hits hard at farmers

Every Year 12 student captured in their formal glory

St Pats year 12 formal 2016 Emerson Finger and Willis Lovell.

6 schools, 454 students, 249 photos, 24 pages

Gympie to unite on White Ribbon day for violence victims

Gympie will take a public stand against domestic violence on White Ribbon Day.

Awareness for domestic violence in Gympie event

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Things to do around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for Wednesday, November 23

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound experience meeting Aboriginal Australians in Ray Martin's documentary series.

  • TV

  • 24th Nov 2016 8:00 AM

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Music producer Flume poses for photographs with his five ARIA awards at the 30th ARIA Awards in Sydney.

CROWDED House also inducted into ARIA Hall of Fame.

Every Year 12 student captured in their formal glory

St Pats year 12 formal 2016 Emerson Finger and Willis Lovell.

6 schools, 454 students, 249 photos, 24 pages

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

want 2 trip down memory lane!

10 Garrick Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000!

Wow this one will have you tripping down memory lane for sure. This is one of those classic homes that will have you thinking of Granny and homemade apple pies.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Gympie 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

UNIQUE and ENTICING HOME!!

120 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 BY DEADLINE 17th...

This property will surprise you with what it has to offer. Situated on 2527m2, this property is ideal for large families wanting the convenience of walking...

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 All Reasonable...

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

RENOVATED AND BUILT TO LAST

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Bring all the family to this quality brick home on half an acre (2187m2) on Gympie's Southside. This hardwood framed home is on two levels. Upstairs has four...

141 ACRES AT GOOMBOORIAN

321 Tagigan Road, Goomboorian 4570

Rural 0 0 $470,000

141 acres in Goomboorian, 60 secluded cleared acres surrounded by another 80 acres of hardwood forest and a pristine lake in the middle of timber. A large set of...

LIVING ON THE FRITZ!!

Lot 3 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in ... $139,000

Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in Chatsworth. Situated on 1.37ha (more or less) and only minutes to town off the Bruce Highway the...

EVERYTHING A LARGE ACREAGE PROPERTY NEEDS!

278 Tones Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 2 15 $1,295,000

The 562-acre farm is impeccable and is the ultimate property that would suit every serious farmer, horse enthusiast or car fanatic! The property is located in the...

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE MARY RIVER RURAL PROPERTY, SUNSHINE COAST!

49 Mullaly Rd, Kybong 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,895,000

This irrigated, highly improved river front property offers the buyer a depth of opportunities. This property has genuine carrying capacity of 150 dry cattle, 28...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!