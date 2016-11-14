'It's not like I raped them': court hears indecent act case.

A GYMPIE man has been given a suspended sentence in court today after pleading guilty to a public indecent act which took place last week.

Gympie Magistrates

Court was told how Justin Lait, 31, had publicly masturbated in front of a female cyclist while in his parked car at Nelson Reserve early in the morning of November 9.

A member of a cycling group had been packing away her gear into a car before noticing Lait committing the act nearby.

After the victim reported the incident to Gympie police, Lait was eventually found by officers, who also discovered biological material in the vehicle.

Initially denying any wrongdoing, Lait eventually told police during an interview: "It's not like

I raped them or anything,

I just got a bit carried

away.”

Appearing in court via video link, Lait described his embarrassment and shame to the court, and hoped to put to the case to a quiet close.

"I am hoping we can sort things out in an easible (sic) way,” he says.

"Maybe through the imposing of fines.”

Magistrate M Baldwin instead sentenced him

to one month imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

"People have a right

to feel safe when they're

in public spaces,” she says.

"I have no doubt you're embarrassed - but you're going to have to check

your behaviour for the

next year.”