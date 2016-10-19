31°
It's not all doom and gloom for Gympie business owners

Jacob Carson | 19th Oct 2016 5:52 PM
EMPOWERED: (Back from left) Carol Coleman, Rae Gate, Robbin Iddles (front) Bill Purcell, Renee Ivory, Desley Alward and Jaimi Thomas at the Gympie Business Leaders Seminar.
EMPOWERED: (Back from left) Carol Coleman, Rae Gate, Robbin Iddles (front) Bill Purcell, Renee Ivory, Desley Alward and Jaimi Thomas at the Gympie Business Leaders Seminar.

MORE than 60 Gympie region business people have sharpened the tools of their trade over two days of seminars and conferences at the Gympie RSL Orchid Room this week.

Despite a widespread downturn for rurally-based small businesses, there are still ways to drive growth, session speaker Damian Morgan told business people at the RSL.

The journalist, commentator and advertising executive covered topics including business development and growth, marketing and public relations tactics.

"I really found the whole experience impressive and empowering,” Major Mobiles co-owner Zac Cotton said.

"We've only been in business in Gympie for about three months or so, and there are already things we now know to do differently.”

Topics:  business seminar local business

Local businesses get some know-how at informative seminar.

