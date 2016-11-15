28°
Business

It's a microchip blitz to keep track of your pets

15th Nov 2016 9:55 AM
CHIPPING IN: PETstock vet Rebecca Micallef scans the microchip of a recently chipped wheaten terrier puppy.
CHIPPING IN: PETstock vet Rebecca Micallef scans the microchip of a recently chipped wheaten terrier puppy.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PETstock Gympie is encouraging pet owners to take part in the PETstock Microchip Blitz on November 19 and 20 to combat the issue of un-microchipped pets arriving at pounds and shelters.

Despite most Australian states and territories mandating microchipping, PETstock estimates that up to 80-90% of cats are not microchipped when they become lost.

PETstock's Microchip Blitz will encourage all pet parents to microchip their furry friends by offering $10 microchipping at any PETstock store nationally during the weekend.

Pet owners are encouraged to register on the PETstock website to secure their booking.

Further to this, pet parents can pay it forward by donating funds towards another pet's microchipping.

PETstock Microchip Blitz national project manager Christine Robertson there were several reasons pets were not microchipped, the main one being expense.

"The average price of microchipping at a vet costs around $50-$75, excluding consultation fees,” Ms Robertson said.

"Unfortunately too many older dogs that were puppies before the laws came into effect are not microchipped and their owners don't realise this until it's too late,” she said.

Cat owners are also being strongly encouraged to attend the Blitz, with many feline friends slipping through the cracks.

"Sadly, we're only seeing around seven per cent of lost cats reunited with their owners, with 30 per cent killed and the remainder having to be re-homed,” Ms Robertson said.

"The trauma that pets and families go through in these scenarios is certainly avoidable and one of the biggest reasons why we're undertaking this blitz,” she said.

It's not just dog and cat owners who will be encouraged to have their animals microchipped.

"Small animals are notorious escape artists and can be microchipped on the day as well,” Ms Robertson said.

"Unfortunately, the Blitz won't be able to cater for horses, birds, livestock and reptiles,” she said.

PETstock also wants to educate pet parents about the simple steps they can take to ensure their pet returns home quickly and safely.

"If you change address or phone number it is important to ensure these details are updated on your microchipping organisation's database,” Ms Robertson said.

"Flagging a lost pet with your organisation can also assist in getting it home.”

The PETstock Microchip Blitz will be held at ALL PETstock stores across Australia.

Bookings are essential. To book an appointment, to visit www.petstock.com.au and book early to avoid missing out.

Gympie Times

Topics:  better business microchip blitz petstock

VIDEO: Eastern brown in chicken box a nasty surprise

VIDEO: Eastern brown in chicken box a nasty surprise

ONE resident had a nasty surprise last weekend when they found the world's second most venomous snake in their chicken pen.

This is how much it costs to be in your 20s today

SAVINGS: Gympie 20-somethings are trying hard to save money.

Spend or save? Habits of young Aussies revealed

'It's not like I raped them': court hears indecent act

ASHAMED: A Gympie man faced court today over indecent act charges

The man is embarrassed after pleading guilty to a lewd public act

It's a microchip blitz to keep track of your pets

CHIPPING IN: PETstock vet Rebecca Micallef scans the microchip of a recently chipped wheaten terrier puppy.

PETstock Gympie works to reduce tally of lost dogs, cats

Local Partners

What's in the community diary for Gympie today?

Gympie's community diary for Tuesday, November 15

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

Cooloola Berries opening the strawberry patch for free pick your own

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

BLUE singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital on Monday with "electric shots" in his legs.

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately 7.5...

Excellent Price- Great Block

78 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Price reduced & the vendors wants this block sold !! This excellent ... $94,000

Price reduced & the vendors wants this block sold !! This excellent block of 1053m2 is ready for your new home !!! being surrounded by great homes in this area.

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 $440,000

Situated on 3.2 fully fenced, level acres is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is in a great location. This home features a new large kitchen with plenty of...

the 1 you only get 2 dream about!

1718 Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh 4570

5 4 3 $595,000!

Summerlea Homestead is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Way below...

need 2 pinch yourself this 1 is 4 real!

18 Ces Rivers Road, Tamaree 4570

3 1 2 NOW ONLY...

This property has got the lot and then some. It really is absolutely the ants pants of modern, comfortable countryside living. Gardeners, families and...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

49 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is located in a great Estate. It has got street appeal from the minute you pull up out the front. The...

want 2 own just THE perfect property!

24 Tegan Road, Curra 4570

4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Looking for a bit of stylish living in the countryside? How about a property in a great location, with a great outlook and at a great price? Then you will not be...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... Auction following...

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Gympie 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 2 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!