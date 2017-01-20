'It's a farce': Perrett slams minister again on TAFE building

Tony Perrett has again called on the State Government to access unused buildings at Gympie's education precinct for the University of the Sunshine Coast so they can expand their presents in Gympie.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has again slammed Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath over the vacant Gympie TAFE building, describing the delay for a decision as farcical bureaucratic buck passing.

Mr Perrett has been calling on Ms D'Ath to allow USC Gympie to lease the empty building and said the minister's refusal to make a decision was preventing students from being able to study locally at the Gympie campus of the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"The minister has obstinately refused to make a decision which would help the university to increase its enrolments and offer more courses at the Gympie Education Precinct,” Mr Perrett said.

"The university wants to access and lease an unused and empty TAFE building so that it can increase enrolments and courses on offer in Gympie.

"It is not asking for the entire site.

"It is just asking to use a locked up and empty building, which sits across the car park.

"TAFE has said it doesn't even want the building.”

Mr Perrett said with high school graduates looking to the future after receiving OPs and university offers, their options were limited.

"Without the option of studying locally many will have to postpone or give up their dream for this year,” he said.

"The minister has persistently refused to make a decision, which has been sitting on her desk for almost a year, using the excuse that it is contingent on the release of a 10-year Infrastructure Plan, which was due six months ago.

"We were told two years ago that the Infrastructure Plan would be released in July last year.

"Since then the minister says we have to wait for a draft plan for the final plan and now the minister says she has no idea and cannot name a date when at least the draft plan would be released.”

He described the situation as a "farce”.

"It is just glaring incompetence,” he said.

"It is obvious the minister is either not in control of the agenda or the department and is ducking the decision.

"The incompetence is reckless and harming our students.

"Instead Gympie parents have to watch another cohort of students move away from their homes to study.

"The government pays lip service to helping youth in our regions.

"Students in the minister's electorate have the choice of a university a few kilometres outside the boundary at the Australian Catholic University, a satellite campus of QUT in Caboolture and a massive USC campus being built in Petrie.

"They also have the option to live at home and still be able to study at QUT in the city, University of Queensland at St Lucia and Griffith University at Nathan.

"Gympie students are asking for just one option and a fair go.

"The indecision is creating lost opportunities for local students who are not able to attend university because of distance and financial factors, for the high number of unemployed youth who want to gain skills and for mature-aged students who are trying to up-skill but are not able to move away because of work and family commitments.”