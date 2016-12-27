It couldn't be easier to snap summer and win

WE ARE SUMMER: Lotte and Reuben Klein enjoy a day at the beach. Send us in your favourite summer pics for a chance to win a Nikon camera.

GONE are the days where you had to wait weeks, sometimes months to see what your summer photos looked like.

While it was exciting when you walked out of the camera shop with a packet of "doubles" (or even "triples" if you were feeling quietly confident when you ordered) and couldn't make it a few steps before stopping in the street to have a flick at your handiwork - it could also be very disappointing.

Heads cut off, red eyes, blurry faces and photo bombers (yes they existed before the term even did). And while these photography mistakes still exist, the digital world means we can see our mistakes straight away and snap again until we get it right.

Which brings us to The Gympie Times I Am Summer photo competition; where your best summer picture, which you can snap and snap at until you get right, could win you a Nikon camera worth more than $500.

Click here to enter your photo for the chance to win.

Summer is glorious - blue and bubbled waves rolling in, amazing clouded colours shows across the sky and mango juice drizzling down chins.

And it can all be captured. I've thrown the first summer photo in the hat - my children loving it up on the beach (pictured above), which is the essence of summer for me.

Now we want to see what summer means to you. So get clicking.