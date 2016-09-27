Issues circle as council inquiry calls gather strength

UNDER FIRE: The Gympie Regional Council soon after the March 22 local government election.

MILLIONS of ratepayer, business and government dollars, as well as the future of Gympie region, are involved in council conduct which many say is increasingly out of control.

Even those elected to be the controllers, the councillors themselves, seem increasingly concerned that they have little or no say.

And in some matters, it seems their instincts are correct.

In business and property development matters vital to the council's professed goals of an ideal region "to live work and play," there is a widespread belief that policies are being changed at a sub-political level, without public scrutiny or debate, with the result that people in a range of industries do not know what to do.

EDITORIAL: Unwise for Mayor and CEO to ignore public opinion

In the community, a spontaneous revolt is gathering momentum, with a petition calling for an inquiry into the Gympie Regional Council, particularly on the issue of staff departures.

Prompted by the announced resignation of engineering director Bob Fredman, the online petition has already attracted 533 signatures since getting started less than a fortnight ago.

Printed petition forms have been moving slower but have only been available for less than a week.

Also, because many residents, particularly in older age groups, may not have ready access to Facebook, it has been slow to get started because people do not know about it yet.

But already it has attracted 139 signatures, taking the total to 672.

With hard copy petition forms available at a range of shops, principal petitioner Kathy Little Walker says she is overwhelmed by the response.

Paper petitions are available at a range of Gympie region businesses and public organisations, including Goodyear Jewellers, Connolly's Newsagency, Lady Bird Lingerie, Cafe on Reef (Gympie Marketplace), Curra Country Club, Gunalda Hotel and General Store, and the Victory Store.

Asked when she planned to pass the petition's inquiry call on to Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Jackie Trad, Mrs Walker said this was already occurring.

"It's early days yet. Some people don't read their emails daily," she said.

Mrs Walker said that while she had not yet contacted Ms Trad's office, the government had been notified by the petition facilitator, Change.org, as part of the action.

"They will continually contact, at intervals with an update, the Deputy Premier's office, the director general of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, Frank Carroll and the Shadow Minister Deb Frecklington," Mrs Walker said.

Mrs Walker is also the founder of the Gympie Regional Forum Facebook page, which has promoted the petition and become a focus for many with criticisms of the council.

The petitions come at a time when a growing list of issues appear to be gathering for the Mick Curran council, including claims that it is not doing enough to control the policy directions seeming to be applied by non-elected council staff.

They include rates, said by some to be the highest in Queensland. Rates bills include a $65 levy to help get the Mary Valley Rattler running again to Amamoor, if not to Imbil.

Many people seem very concerned about that.

Aquatic centre costs appear to be more than initially admitted by the council, after site preparation, planning and specification upgrade costs are included.

The departure of whole layers of management and sub-management staff in recent years recently culminated in the announced resignation of engineering director Bob Fredman.

What seemed to be a simmering concern in the community now seems to have moved closer to a critical boiling point for the Curran council.

It prompted Cr Glen Hartwig's inquiry call, which was quickly followed by Mrs Walker's petition.