Is the Gympie Regional Council in financial trouble?

I BEG to ask the question is why do we have councillors if they do not have the power to help the people in their division.

For instance, Cr Dan Stewart who is responsible for Division 5, came out and had a look at our dirt road in September and concurred with me that the road is in very poor shape with huge boulders rocks and stones sticking out above the surface not to mention the corrugation.

I also rang him in December still nothing, zilch, nada.

The road is worse than the outback roads in Afghanistan it is more akin to the surface of Mars and the corrugation now runs for many kilometres. If our representatives have no say and can not help us as we have asked what use then are they or is it that our division councillor is basically useless I am at a loss.

I have also been informed that the free rat bait the council supplied to the rural people is to cease.

That can mean only one thing as this program has been going for a very long time: that the council is in financial trouble and has to make up its shortfall by ending this program.

I am looking forward so much to the local elections as are my friends and many other people that I have talked to as we are not happy with the current Mayor and our division representitive, Cr Dan Stewart.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi.