Is that one hump or two?

BABY BOOM: Nimway and baby Niviene and Lilly and baby Rosemary. The young calves, pictured here at a week old, were born in early December.

SURE camels are the ships of the desert, but did you know you can also get milk from a camel?

Just ask Melanie Fitzgibbon and Wayne Morris from Camelot Dairies, who use the milk from these remarkable animals to make not only 500ml, 1L and 2L bottles of the stuff, but bars of soap, liquid hand and body wash and shampoos and conditioners not just for us, but for our four legged furry friends as well.

Melanie Fitzgibbon and Wayne Morris from Camelot Dairies with some of their milking herd behind them. Contributed

Melanie said the milk was pasteurised on the farm and distributed straight to the retailers and customers from there.

"It was really important for us to provide a product that decreases our environmental footprint. Therefore our 500ml and 1L milk is packaged in glass,” she said.

"Customers are encouraged to return their bottles to us where we say thank you with 50 cents payment to our customers.”

Those customers shop for Camelot Dairy products at either Go Vita Gympie, Magic Meals or at the growers markets every fortnight.

The couple likes to go to the markets in particular to talk with customers and answer any questions they might have and last month took part in the Mary Christmas celebrations on Mary Street.

Craft Punk Cafe has added a camelcinno to its menu as a chance for people to try the milk for themselves and the couple would love to supply other Gympie cafes as well.

A cool glass of camel's milk. Contributed

Ms Fitzgibbons said the best way to buy the milk was in bulk because it could be easily frozen, adding to the longevity of the product.

"The 2L is handy for customers that live out of town so they can purchase a larger quantity,” she said.

Camelot Dairies is just outside of Gympie and Wayne and Melanie, along with their children, put in the hard yards to make the business viable.

It was Wayne's dairy farm expertise and Melanie's love of camels that helped the couple come up with the idea, and the cottage business has been going from strength to strength since then.

As well as a business, it's also a passion for the couple and something they love to talk about.

"We're really excited to be able to share this beautiful product with our community,” Ms Fitzgibbon

said.