Is our allegiance to the British monarch absurd?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. A new campaign to become a Republic has been launched ahead of Australia Day. What do you think?

THE Australian Republic Movement has released a new TV ad for Australia Day to highlight the "absurdity" of having the British monarch as Australia's head of state.

Clever of them to release it the day before we celebrate our national identity and are all feeling very patriotic and "ocker".

The ad shows Aussies from all backgrounds reciting the words to God Save the Queen, which was the Australian anthem until 1984 when it was replaced by Advance Australia Fair.

It points out that it doesn't sound right for modern Australians to be singing "long may she reign over us", just as it doesn't seem right that Australia has an unelected monarch as our head of state. The revamped campaign, now headed by Mr Lisa Wilkinson (aka former Wallaby Peter Fitzsimons) also questions the appropriateness of our federal politicians and Defence Force personnel pledging their allegiance to the Queen.

Good point or not, it is a discussion we need to keep having.

Pete went to great lengths to point out that he loves the Queen and the Royal family and that becoming a Republic will not change Australia's obsession with the Royals, nor jeopardise their dominion over our magazines.

What do you think?