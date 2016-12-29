OPINION: Is it time to cap paradise?

A 2.2m high tide at Inskip Point gives four-wheel-drives some beach challenges lining up for the Fraser Island barge.

THE appointment by the Queensland Government of a series of scientific and community committees to advise on the protection and maintenance of the state's World Heritage areas makes sense.

The addition of atmospheric and climate scientist and University of the Sunshine Coast Associate Professor Neil Tindale to the Fraser Island scientific committee is to be welcomed.

The key now is for the government to listen to what those committees tell it and accept advice it may not find palatable but which is given in the best interests of the natural wonders Queensland retains.

It could also be proactive and seriously consider the level of traffic both Fraser Island and Cooloola can sustain.

There is a strong argument that this point has already been reached with the combination of daytrippers and campers during public holidays turning scenic spots into car parks, and wilderness giving way to traffic gridlock.

Water trapped beneath the sand, which could once be safely tapped, is now contaminated, with studies finding the sand also affected.

Queensland National Parks and Wildlife, ably assisted by the efforts of the Surfrider Foundation Sunshine Coast branch, works hard to clear rubbish from the beach after each major holiday.

With up to 3000 people now camping during peak holidays, the time has come for more toilet facilities and bins and perhaps a cap on the number who share paradise at any given time.