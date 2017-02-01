Is February too early for hot cross buns?

FLYING OFF THE SHELVES: Hot cross buns sales are already selling like hotcakes in February.

HOW soon is too soon for hot cross buns to hit the shelves?

Well, according to new sales data from one of our largest retailers, February still isn't too soon for customers - many of whom are chomping at the bit for them.

Woolworths is reporting national sales of the traditionally Easter-time treat are up nearly 25 per cent from this time last year.

It's certainly good news for the chain, who are hoping to outdo their hot cross bun sales from last year, where over 17 million were bought up by Queenslanders alone.

"[They've] really embraced the hot cross bun this year,” Woolworths head of bakery Simon Lunn says.

The phenomenon may be native to the major supermarkets, who are said to have pushed out the release of the treats in late December to early January in some locations.

At Gympie's Coles, the displays are out in force, from a stand directly in the middle of the store's entrance to a variety of different flavours available in the bakery.

"I've definitely noticed an increase in sales of hot cross buns around this time of year,” Coles baker Simon Williams says.

"There have certainly been more requests for them lately, customers are looking to get in early.”

Reaction is a bit more mixed in some of the smaller bakeries around town, with the team at Baker's Delight saying that while there certainly had been some requests for hot cross buns, they were only going to start baking them around six weeks before Easter started.

Have there been some complaints by shoppers about the early arrival of the buns? Absolutely.

"One of the funny things I've noticed, is that the people who complain about the buns will often grab a pack themselves as they head out of the store,” Mr Williams adds.

"We get a little sick of looking at them for so long sometimes too, so spare a thought.”

The traditional style of the buns still remains by far the most in-demand item, but there has been a growing taste for some of the more modern flavours, including chocolate and mocha.

Could customers expect to see the buns on shelves after the Easter holiday?

Wooldworths, at least, is saying no.

Mr Lunn says while there was certainly a greater demand for them, they weren't becoming a permanent addition.