Is fake news real or real news fake now? I can't decide

Fake news is the word of the year and the word on the street.

COMMENT: For those of you who haven't been following the 'real news,' 'fake news' has just been awarded the 2016 Macquarie Dictionary word of the year.

Depending on who you ask, the concept of 'fake news' has been around for a while but in this digital age what is real and what is fake can sometimes be one in the same.

If you are confused, you are not alone.

'Fake news,' despite being two words, captures an interesting evolution in the creation of deceptive content as a way of herding people in a specific direction.

Specifically disinformation and hoaxes published on websites for political purposes or to drive web traffic. It also refers to incorrect information via social media.

According to a press release from the Macquarie Dictionary, There has come a point with fake news where people are beginning to believe what they want whether the story is actually true.

For me, as someone who works in the media, I would like to think every story I read has a significant amount of truth in it.

I would certainly like to think every story I write is entirely true and accurate.

However there are people in this world who do not really mind if what they are saying is true or not, and they put political agendas and or their own agenda above what is ethically appropriate.

The fact that fake news is even a term, let alone the word of the year is concerning.

The concept has gained significant traction through the recent presidential race in the United States and has subsequent filtered through to the Australian media landscape.

The digital age contributes to these trends, lending to inaccuracy.

Anonymous people posting information on social media is a definite catalyst in scaremongering, political bias and agenda pushing.

To me it is crazy to think that a concept such as 'fake news' is so prominent that it wins an award for word of the year.

Another words that received an honourable mention in the awards were halal snack pack, which is a fast food comprising of layers of hot chips, grated cheese, halal doner kebab, garlic sauce, barbecue sauce and chilli sauce.

Coming in third was enby which is a non-binary word for not identifying as male or female.

The awards for this year are not over, with the people's choice award for word of the year still up for grabs.

To vote go to www.macquariedictionary.com.au by January 31.