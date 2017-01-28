31°
Opinion

Is fake news real or real news fake now? I can't decide

Tom Daunt | 28th Jan 2017 3:00 PM
Fake news is the word of the year and the word on the street.
Fake news is the word of the year and the word on the street.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMENT: For those of you who haven't been following the 'real news,' 'fake news' has just been awarded the 2016 Macquarie Dictionary word of the year.

Depending on who you ask, the concept of 'fake news' has been around for a while but in this digital age what is real and what is fake can sometimes be one in the same.

If you are confused, you are not alone.

'Fake news,' despite being two words, captures an interesting evolution in the creation of deceptive content as a way of herding people in a specific direction.

Specifically disinformation and hoaxes published on websites for political purposes or to drive web traffic. It also refers to incorrect information via social media.

According to a press release from the Macquarie Dictionary, There has come a point with fake news where people are beginning to believe what they want whether the story is actually true.

For me, as someone who works in the media, I would like to think every story I read has a significant amount of truth in it.

I would certainly like to think every story I write is entirely true and accurate.

However there are people in this world who do not really mind if what they are saying is true or not, and they put political agendas and or their own agenda above what is ethically appropriate.

The fact that fake news is even a term, let alone the word of the year is concerning.

The concept has gained significant traction through the recent presidential race in the United States and has subsequent filtered through to the Australian media landscape.

The digital age contributes to these trends, lending to inaccuracy.

Anonymous people posting information on social media is a definite catalyst in scaremongering, political bias and agenda pushing.

To me it is crazy to think that a concept such as 'fake news' is so prominent that it wins an award for word of the year.

Another words that received an honourable mention in the awards were halal snack pack, which is a fast food comprising of layers of hot chips, grated cheese, halal doner kebab, garlic sauce, barbecue sauce and chilli sauce.

Coming in third was enby which is a non-binary word for not identifying as male or female.

The awards for this year are not over, with the people's choice award for word of the year still up for grabs.

To vote go to www.macquariedictionary.com.au by January 31.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks fake news macquarie dictionary word of the year

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

"I missed the signs and I'll do my time for the rest of my life."

We must stop the horror of child abuse and neglect

ANOTHER vulnerable child has been failed in the worst way

Gympie league legend awarded for a lifetime of service

Bernadette O'Neill has been announced as the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation's Volunteer of the year.

Bernadette O'Neill has claimed the region's most coveted accolade

Looks can be deceiving, not a lot of rain in those clouds Gympie

CRICKET WEATHER: Despite overcast conditions Gympie is not predicted to receive much rain this weekend.

Rain a chance but it won't fill the tanks

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary January 28-29

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Widgee Country Music Festival coming up in April

WIDGEE. ) Sista Lee, sisters Natalya and Kiarnah Lee, at the Widgee Walk-Ups last Sunday.

Widgee moves its Festival forward to autumn.

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - HAS TO GO NOW!!!

Lot 55 Settlement, Curra 4570

Residential Land Have a look at this huge 6,004 square metre block with a ... $85,000

Have a look at this huge 6,004 square metre block with a lovely outlook. Positioned perfectly on a no through road so you can save on all that traffic noise.

PRICED MASSIVELY REDUCED OWNER WANTS SOLD

20 Bridge St, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 3 $165,000

Have a look at this immaculate 3 bedroom home on a flat easy care acre is within walking distance to Kilkivan shops, pub, school etc. The home has been renovated...

(LOT 8) 26 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 8) 26 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9657m2 with good ... $195,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9657m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 7) 18 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 7) 18 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9018m2 with good ... $195,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9018m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 6) 16 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 6) 16 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 7408m2 with good ... $179,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 7408m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

EXCEPTIONAL BLOCK

Lot 2 (124) Taylor Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short ... $168,000

Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short drive from Gympie's CBD is this lovely lifestyle block. The elevated 5500m2 allotment is gently...

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

LOT 15 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

Lot 15 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4469m2 with good ... $179,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4469m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

LOT 13 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

Lot 13 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4218m2 with good ... $145,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4218m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 12) 19 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 12) 19 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6147m2 with good ... $175,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6147m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

One agent has been receiving 15 calls a day since Christmas.

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!