iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

IF you have an iPhone or iPad, you should update it now.

Apple has released the iOS 10.2.1 update that adds no new features to the device but fixes 13 security issues, including some that could let a hacker control your iPhone or iPad.

Apple has listed the security holes identified addressed in the update, including two in which "an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges" - which basically translates to say a malicious program could take control of your phone.

Several of the security flaws were identified by Google Project Zero, a team of security researchers who look for hackable bugs in popular software that can be exploited by hackers.

The update does not include the rumoured "cinema mode" that is said to turn on a dim screen on an iPhone screen so that people can use their phone more easily in public spaces like a theatre without that annoying bright glare.

To update your device, go to Settings, General, and Software Update.