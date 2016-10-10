Investigations continue into alleged Maryborough stabbing

POLICE could not confirm the extent of the injuries suffered by an alleged stabbing victim yesterday, saying there was "too much blood" coming from her wounds after she suffered lacerations to her head and body.



The incident unfolded in Maryborough's Churchill St about 1.30pm when a 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed at a unit.



The alleged perpetrator, a 23-year-old woman, allegedly left the scene and went to another unit on Churchill St.



Police arrived at the scene and assisted the alleged victim, with an ambulance arriving soon after.



Two paramedics treated the woman, who was sitting on a flight of stairs on the side of the unit block. She told the paramedics the wounds were "really bad" and sounded distressed as she spoke of her injuries.

A Maryborough woman was injured in an alleged stabbing. Carlie Walker