'Fugitive' who careened off highway faces return to NSW jail

ARREST: An alleged fugitive faces possible jail in New South Wales after Thursday's Gympie crash at Monkland.

AN ALLEGED interstate fugitive arrested in Gympie on Thursday faces possible extradition to Sydney, as soon as his Queensland drug, bail breach and unlicensed driving charges are dealt with.

Queensland police say the man is subject to a return to prison warrant after his parole was revoked in New South Wales.

The man is believed to be awaiting an expected Brisbane court appearance after being transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital with a suspected broken leg, after he crashed off the Bruce Hwy shortly after noon on Thursday.

Police have accused him of trying to evade them at Monkland, by making a sharp left turn as he headed north on the Bruce Hwy near Inglewood Rd.

After leaving the road, his vehicle crashed into trees at the bottom of a cliff-like 3m embankment.

The man, 33, was injured and initially taken to Gympie Hospital where police say blood samples were taken for drug analysis.

He is wanted on three outstanding warrants in Queensland, with police alleging bail breaches including failing to appear in Southport and Coolangatta magistrates courts on drug charges.

He also now faces fresh charges of unlicensed driving and petrol stealing, after an alleged drive-off from a Gold Coast service station.

A police spokeswoman says police are awaiting the results of analysis of the Gympie blood samples, to see if he was drug affected at the time of Thursday's crash.

He may also face a charge of failing to maintain control of a vehicle, she said.