'Iniquitous' waste water levy an 'outrage'

Gympie Regional Council in action. A new levy is upsetting some ratepayers.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

COUNCIL SHOULD WITHDRAW 'UNFAIR' WASTE WATER CHARGE

MY LETTER to the editor dated January 14 on the new council imposed levy of $25 to households having a waste water treatment plant drew a large supportive response.

There is strong community concern, even outrage, that householders who have been compelled to install most expensive treatment plants, pay for its servicing and now have council changing their recording system and demanding the householder pay for their new software.

The amount is not the issue, the principle is.

Every reply found this levy iniquitous.

Where will council's apparent new policy end?

Some of the servicing companies have met with council expressing concerns, particularly about individual security data going into other hands.

There were too many respondents to the earlier letter to reply to and I express my sincere thanks to them and for their comments.

We now propose meeting with council and seeking that this unfair charge be withdrawn.

Ian McConachie,

Pie Creek.