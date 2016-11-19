Inclusion promoted for Disability Action Week

INCLUSION: Matt Golinski and Aaron Buttery did some co-operative cooking on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY was a big day and a special treat for three young people living with a disability.

Matt Golinski, celebrity chef and fresh food ambassador for Gympie Gold Produce, mentored the three young people on some of the skills needed to gain employment in the hospitality industry as part of Disability Action Week.

"We really appreciated the enthusiasm you all showed and the positive feedback received has been great,” organisers Fiona Neagle and Roxanne MacGregor said.

"A special thanks to Matt for inspiring our young people - particularly Aaron, Kimberley and Glen who had an experience they will never forget.