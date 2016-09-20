Vale 'Charlie Bear': Search for answers after baby's death

Charlie James Larson died on the afternoon of Friday July 29, 2016 in a Gympie child care centre. He was four and a half months old.

CHARLIE Larson - or "Charlie Bear", as he was affectionately known - would have turned six months old last Thursday.

Instead, his mother Molly Alexander and grandmother Alison Wilkinson are still looking for answers after his death at a Gympie child care centre on July 29.

The Mothar Mountain family is slowly putting their lives back together after a barrage of heartbreak.

"We're slowly, day by day, getting back on track," Ms Alexander said.

"Really, only time will tell."

It was the second tragedy to strike the family within two months, after their home was gutted by fire on June 18.

With five more weeks to go until the new house is completed, the family is still living in tents on the property.

A coroner requested a police inquest into Charlie's death last week, but Ms Wilkinson said they could be waiting another eight months to know what happened.

"We'll fight for justice," Ms Alexander said.

They said the generous support of the community helped ease the everyday burdens as they came to terms with the loss of Charlie, and the they have a long list of local businesses and groups to thank.

They include Dragon Garden Restaurant, Mount Pleasant Hotel, Gympie Party Hire, the Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Dominoes, KFC, Woolworths, the Garrett Foundation, Gympie Funeral Services, and the Gympie Community Action Youth Centre.

They were also grateful for friends who, while the family was in shock over Charlie's death, gathered the community's support and made all arrangements for the funeral.

"We didn't have to organise anything," Ms Wilkinson said.

They also thanked paramedics and Gympie Hospital staff for trying to save Charlie.

"They tried to resuscitate him for 50 minutes," Ms Alexander said.

Friends also raised funds for Charlie's final resting place - a teddy bear with an urn inside.

An account collecting donations for the family is still open.

