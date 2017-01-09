'In danger and in the dark': Perrett on Adler gun laws

IN THE GUN: The LNP is in the firing line on planned new laws to ban the Adler lever action shotgun, according to Ron Owen.

THE LNP is under extreme political pressure to back its Gympie MP Tony Perrett in his defence of the controversial Adler lever action shotgun.

And Gympie gun dealer Ron Owen says the party will otherwise lose crucial regional seats at the looming state election to One Nation, Katters' Australian Party, the Shooters' Party or the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Owen says the Palaszczuk Government plans to change gun laws and make the Adler almost impossible, even for farmers and many professional shooters, to own.

He says the changes would effectively ban the gun and would do so for no good public safety reason.

He says the gun's planned new highly restricted classification would make it impossible for most farmers and other legitimate shooters to own one.

The Government reportedly plans to introduce new legislation to reclassify the seven-shot firearm, but will need the support of the Opposition or at least three out of five cross-benchers to pass the changes.

Katters Australian Party MPs, Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth say they will block the laws and need only one more cross-bench vote, or Opposition support, to succeed.

Although the LNP is still attempting to gauge public opinion before formulating its policy, Mr Perrett has already said the state government has no facts on which to base a reasonable decision.

"Even the state body in control of weapons licensing does not know.

"I asked the Government for a breakdown of the figures and have been told they don't know,” he said.

"This means the government is making decisions without adequate data on the use of weapons in Queensland.

"It is jumping to conclusions based on innuendo and speculation,” he said.

"I would back data and facts against that any day.

"I've seen no evidence by any authority which supports the reclassification of the Adler.

"As a weapons licence holder, gun owner and primary producer, I support practical, evidence based gun classification.

"I support the rights of law abiding gun owners and not those who use emotional grandstanding to demonise guns and their users,” Mr Perrett told The Gympie Times.