Imbil Police plea for calm these holidays

STAY SAFE: The Imbil Police Division has asked drivers to remain vigilant and safe during the Summer holidays.

DANGEROUS driving, petty theft and the scourge of domestic violence in regional communities have been the focus of Imbil police for the end of December.

With road safety still a major issue across the country during the holidays, the Gympie region is no exception with a number of offences across the Mary Valley.

Tragically, the Imbil Police Division has had three people lose their lives to traffic crashes this year.

"It's a number we're very determined to reduce in 2017,” says Sergeant Brock Murphy.

"Please keep in mind the fatal five; distraction and inattention, drink-driving/drug-driving, fatigue, seatbelts and speeding.”

The fatalities in Imbil are indicative of a wider problem across the region, with drink and drug driving in particular remaining a stubborn problem for local law enforcement to stamp out.

Gympie drivers can expect to see a heavier police presence on local roads during the holidays, including speed checks and RBTs.

"Drink-driving is something that the Queensland Police Service has zero tolerance for,” Sergeant Murphy adds.

"Alcohol consumption has been shown to be a contributing factor to fatal traffic crashes - irrespective of the time or how far you are travelling, if you're driving a vehicle on the road expect to be breath tested.”

Regular hot spots for complaints include the 40km/h zones at Yabba Creek Rd Busby St Amamoor Creek Rd, Mary Valley Rd and the Old Bruce Hwy - where a male passenger lost his life on November 8.

The message for the holidays, according to Sergeant Murphy, is a simple one - if you're drinking, don't drive.

"If you're going to be drinking liquor, consider alternative means of transport,” he says.

"Stay at a friend's or nominate a designated driver for the evening, it's not worth losing your licence for.”

In a more positive end of the year, incidents of property theft have decreased after residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and lock up their properties before leaving home.

Finally, the wrap-up also made note of the unfortunate prevalence of domestic violence call-outs through the region.

"Domestic violence always occupies a substantial amount of police time, however Christmas and the holidays can place extra pressure on relationships,” the Sergeant added.

"If you need any assistance with dealing with violence, DV Connect offer confidential support and advice to all parties. The line for women is 1800 811 811, and the men's line is 1800 600 636.